Lauren Green: Remembering Ravi Zacharias -- Christian leader's death marks the end of an era

Ravi Zacharias's passing is more than just the death of a man. It is the end of an era. The end of a life that millions looked to for spiritual guidance and inspiration. But like all endings, it can signal a new beginning; a new chapter.

Ravi, my spiritual friend and mentor, died this morning, succumbing to the cancer that had crept into his life just a few months ago. A simple surgery to relieve some back problems revealed the much more sinister malady.

Cancer, to me, is right out of Satan's arsenal. It comes at us from all angles of our being and nestles into our bodies on the cellular level, feeding off its healthy host, eventually destroying it.

But if there's one thing that Ravi preached and believed, is that death...even from cancer... cannot separate him or any other believer, from the love of Christ.

Ravi's daughter, Sarah Davis, wrote on the morning of his passing, that a few months ago, before death was even a shadow of a reality, Ravi recited the stanza's of a more than a 300-year-old hymn, the first verse begins:

“Lord, it belongs not to my care

Whether I die or live;

To love and serve Thee is my share,

And this Thy grace must give."

Such a man as Ravi was ready to meet the Lord on whatever day was ordained.

His daughter said that even when he had so little breath left in him, he wanted only to talk of the love of Jesus Christ. That is how he lived... for the joy that was set before him (Hebrews 12:22). And in dying he has taught us also how live.

On the news that his death was imminent, I wrote a tribute to him for Fox News Opinion. In it, I told how his book "Can Man Live Without God?" had had a tremendous impact on me. Although it was written more than 25 years ago, so much of his commentary about the spiritual state of our world still rings true.

I would encourage anyone who wants to live a life filled with purpose and meaning, to get that book and not just read it but ingest it into your very soul. It will open up a whole new world for you. It did for me.

Thank you, Ravi, for being a light in a darkened world.

