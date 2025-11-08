The new Mafia: Trump, civil RICO and the global intifada

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After the terror attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, I watched in disbelief as the world elevated the perpetrators and ignored the victims. Overnight, terrorism became something to excuse rather than condemn. The moral protections we assumed were universal, no longer applied to Jews.

Outside my New York City home, protests erupted with vandalism, violence, threats and intimidation. Demonstrators acted with striking confidence, as if a new permission structure had been activated in which boundaries no longer existed.

During that time, I helped expose university professor Amin Husain who said that Hamas was not a terrorist group and that reports of Oct. 7 atrocities were "not true." He boasted openly about his reputation as an antisemite and his students laughed. In that moment, it became clear to me that someone was rewiring how a generation perceives morality, conflict and identity, shaping belief, weaponizing language and re-engineering society.

Driven to understand who was behind it and how they did it, I embarked on a two-year journey mapping networks shaping civic and academic spaces. The evidence shows long-term coordination in messaging, radicalizing students and opaque financial flows, operating transnationally like a coordinated ideological mafia.

The New Mafia of Influence

This is not a mafia of bullets but of ideas: an organized ideological network operating through nonprofits, advocacy groups, institutions and political alliances. Left unchecked, it threatens civic order and democracy itself. When President Donald Trump suggested applying federal racketeering laws to these ideological networks, critics dismissed it as "bluster." But the idea deserves serious consideration.

Georgia’s Stop Cop City case is instructive. Racketeering charges against activists allegedly coordinating vandalism and intimidation against a planned police facility were dismissed due to procedural mishandling, not lack of merit, showing how close we are to proving systemic coordination. Some of the 61 defendants still face domestic terrorism charges.

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), passed in 1970, was designed to prosecute organized crime. Less well-known is "civil RICO," which allows private citizens and the government to hold enterprises accountable for repeated wrongdoing. It targets not just mobsters but patterns of coordination, harassment, property destruction and financial misconduct, all of which have become features of ideological networks.

From Big Tobacco to Big Deception

When U.S. v. Philip Morris exposed Big Tobacco decades of deception, it revealed how an entire industry misled the public, suppressed science, targeted youth and funded front groups. Big Tobacco sold nicotine. Today’s dealers sell narratives.

Modern movements are run like product campaigns for Coca-Cola or Nike: carefully packaged, polished and presented to appear appealing and mainstream. But unlike consumer brands, these campaigns are driven by radicalized actors, often on society’s fringe, motivated by personal or political grievances, and using branding and messaging to gain influence. Individuals and groups infiltrate colleges and cultural spaces, blending their agenda with language of mainstream progressive movements and exploiting trust.

These networks manipulate search engine optimization to elevate obscure content to appear alongside reputable outlets, creating the illusion of mainstream validation. Their "independent" newspapers, blogs, think tanks and nonprofits quote one another, creating a self-reinforcing feedback loop. What appears to be broad conversation or outside perspective is the same network amplifying itself, until repetition makes names seem authoritative and visibility mistaken for truth. These narratives then saturate culture, masking coordination and funding and convincing society they emerged organically.

Ryan Mauro, an investigative researcher at the Capital Research Center and a member of the Clarity Coalition, a group challenging this extremist network, recently released a report examining billionaire George Soros’s funding networks. He told me, "This antisemitic, anti-American, seditious movement is more than a loose group of agitators. It is a well-funded ecosystem of hate. Many self-styled enemies of capitalism are, in truth, the very capitalists they denounce."

Hidden Networks and Campus Activism

American activist Rachel Corrie is remembered as a tragic symbol of non-violent resistance in Gaza and a hero of the Free Palestine Movement. Her death inspired her parents to create the Rachel Corrie Foundation. Her story is harrowing but the network surrounding her reveals much more. In 2002, the International Solidarity Movement, which collaborates with "National and Islamic forces," including Islamic Jihad, had embedded itself at her school through a program called "Sesame at Evergreen State," a year before Corrie joined them. According to reports, the program recruits students and trains them to act as human shields. Today, the Corrie Foundation’s resource list includes several books sympathetic to Hamas, reflecting how narratives are curated and perpetuated.

While reviewing the Rachel Corrie Foundation’s IRS 990 filings, I discovered a mere $150 disbursement for the Sesame program at Evergreen State, but a search for the site led to an entirely different URL, CampusActivism.org, a sprawling online platform which has functioned for nearly three decades as a recruitment hub for high school and college student activists. It offers "disorientation guides," strategic toolkits, messaging guidance and instructions for coordinated activism.

These are not isolated idealists. They are systematically trained recruits, groomed in ideology, messaging and coordination, in a larger influence machine designed to shape the next generation of voters, leaders and cultural gatekeepers.

The Smoking Gun Toolkit

A social media linktree labeled "Funds for Gaza" caught my attention when it appeared in the profiles of a New Orleans Students for a Democratic Society organizer and the Instagram page of Alana Hadid ("lanzybear"), Hollywood reality star Mohamed Hadid’s daughter. Donors were told they are helping families in Gaza, but contributions were scattered across thousands of opaque and untraceable drives, some pages seeking anywhere from $5,000 to $450,000.

Documented coordination appeared in a December 2023 organizing "toolkit" by Palestine Solidarity Working Group. In a candid interview, Maurice Isserman, a Democratic Socialists of America founding member, said the toolkit originated from DSA Seattle. The toolkit instructed activists to "get their information" from Hamas’ official Telegram channel ("Resistance Network") and Samidoun, now designated a "sham charity" for terrorist activity by the U.S. and Canada. In addition, the toolkit told activists explicitly not to "center DSA at this moment" with their branding or logos, effectively concealing their affiliation. A small note under "key resources," saying "let’s talk Palestine," linked to a post titled "understanding armed resistance," hosted by the "Let’s Talk Palestine" Instagram page. Its Linktree social networking account linked to the same opaque "Funds for Gaza" channel.

This is textbook coordinated enterprise: concealment, operational guidance and ideological grooming. DSA’s Seattle chapter, part of mainstream American politics, was distributing materials tied to terrorist-linked networks. Isserman resigned in protest after Oct. 7, calling the organization’s response "politically and morally bankrupt."

Sure enough, New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, who donated a total of $33,000 from his campaign funds to the DSA, said he doesn’t have an opinion about disarming Hamas. A socialist who ran on a Democratic ticket promoted numerous policies in stark opposition to the Democratic Party’s core positions, including his views on terrorism.

George Soros: Power is Funded

Soros has provided funding to many groups in this network through foundations, universities and grants, with the infrastructure he supports training activists, funding curricula and influencing policy. Funded by Soros, Central European University, based in Europe, holds a unique New York State charter granting U.S. recognized degrees and a platform for global influence. Soros’s initiatives and funding have been able to shift culture and law, from marijuana legalization to attempts to normalize and legalize prostitution.

Soros's Open Society Institute provided $620,000 to the Mackerere Institute for Social Research, led by Mamdani’s father, Columbia University professor Mahmood Mamdani, including $450,000 for research on the "decolonization" of knowledge. Back in 2004, Open Society Institute also funded a film lab in Uganda, led by Zohran’s mother, filmmaker Mira Nair.

Meeting the Civil RICO Threshold

Civil RICO requires a pattern of activity, at least two predicate acts demonstrating continuity and a connection between the pattern and the resulting harm, whether political, ideological or financial.

As Paul Batista, author of the leading treatise on the federal racketeering statute, "Civil RICO Practice Manual," explains, "Since 1985, in its seminal decision in the Sedima litigation, the U.S. Supreme Court has consistently expanded the scope of the civil uses of RICO and mandated that RICO is to be broadly interpreted and applied. While RICO litigation involves many technical issues, the broad thrust and purpose of the statute and the Supreme Court’s interpretation of it underscore the distinct viability of pursuing RICO in this context." His analysis highlights how coordinated activity, long hidden from view, could meet RICO’s civil standards.

Reclaiming Truth and Integrity

For decades, these ideological networks have convinced millions they were advancing noble causes. But when harassment, property destruction and ideological manipulation recur under one umbrella, advocacy crosses into potentially unlawful activity. Civil RICO can dismantle enterprises that appear separate yet operate as one.

Critics argue Trump’s RICO talk threatens free speech, but civil RICO was designed to hold powerful networks accountable. Whether participants wear pinstripes or protest t-shirts or hide behind boardroom doors or classroom walls, it’s time to lift the mask and hold syndicates accountable.

The Democratic Socialists of America are growing bolder. Candidates like Mamdani are mainstreaming platforms tied to extremist networks. It’s time for a reckoning. Are we prepared to investigate, confront the truth and ensure we do not continue to betray our own values, or have we quietly abandoned them altogether? The real question is not who governs, but whether we still recognize the values that defined us.