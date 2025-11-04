AMICHAI CHIKLI — Israel’s minister for combating antisemitism warns Mamdani win a wake-up call for Jews

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Tuesday night, New Yorkers elected Zohran Mamdani mayor. By doing so, the city that once stood as the world’s beacon of liberty has handed the keys of power to a Hamas sympathizer.

This marks a critical turning point for the city of New York — home to the largest Jewish community in the world outside of Israel. The city’s elections have determined whether New York remains a safe home for more than a million Jews or continues the dangerous slide that began two years ago, when vile pro-Hamas protests took over campuses like CUNY and NYU — and especially Columbia University, which became a symbol and stronghold of Hamas support in the United States, spilling into the streets of Manhattan.

It is almost unthinkable that New York — the proud and historic center of Jewish life — could become the American city where Jews no longer feel at home or safe.

But with the election of Mamdani as mayor, that unthinkable scenario is now a reality. New York will never be the same — particularly for its Jewish community. Mamdani, like his mentor Linda Sarsour, represents the "Red-Green Alliance" — the dangerous strategic partnership between radical Islamism and the far-left progressive movement. What unites them is a loathing for the very idea of liberty — the symbol of New York itself — and a pathological hatred of the Jewish people and the State of Israel.

MORNING GLORY: THE RETURN OF ANTISEMITISM SHOULD SHOCK AND APPALL AMERICANS

This alliance works to infiltrate political Islamism within the United States under the camouflage of social welfare and human rights. Their goal is to take over America’s cultural, academic, and political institutions just as they have done successfully in parts of Western Europe. They say it openly: all that’s needed is a willingness to listen. And New York is now one step closer to becoming the next London.

They work to infiltrate political Islamism within the United States under the camouflage of social welfare and human rights. Their goal is to take over America’s cultural, academic and political institutions just as they have done successfully in parts of Western Europe. They say it openly: all that’s needed is a willingness to listen. And New York is just moments away from becoming the next London.

This wasn’t an election only between Cuomo and Mamdani, but between liberty and the values of the American Republic on one side and political Islam on the other. This is, without a doubt, the biggest Muslim Brotherhood victory in the United States — and possibly the entire Western world. From the capital of the West to electing a mayor who embraces the genocidal call to "globalize the Intifada."

This infiltration is backed by Muslim Brotherhood regimes, first and foremost by Qatar.

It must also be recognized that under the leadership of President Donald Trump and his team, this administration has tackled antisemitism like never before — unlike the previous administration, which thought it was a good idea to include CAIR in its strategic plan to combat antisemitism. With decisive action — not empty words — this current administration is making Jewish students safe again throughout America.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Yet at the same time, a toxic strain of antisemitism is rising rapidly from within the political right. Influencers, media personalities, think tanks, student organizations and even elected officials are giving platforms and legitimacy to neo-Nazi rhetoric, Holocaust deniers, and the most absurd conspiracy theories — all under the deceptive banner of "free speech." The same foreign powers that drove the pro-Hamas demonstrations throughout America just last year are very likely driving this divide within the political right today.

Their goal is clear: to sow division between Christians and Jews and break the unbreakable alliance between the U.S. and Israel.

Three years ago, when I became Israel’s minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, I viewed right-wing antisemitism in America as marginal and fringe. Yes, we confronted neo-Nazi attacks like the massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. But I believed the true ideological threat came from the woke left — and at the time, that was correct.

But today, the tide has shifted. Neo-Nazism is being normalized, amplified and excused.

And now, as Senator Ted Cruz said so powerfully, the conservative movement in America stands at a dramatic crossroads. This is a moment of moral choosing.

As Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks taught: "The hate that begins with the Jews never ends with the Jews." The same forces that hate Jews also hate Blacks, Hispanics and anyone who refuses to submit to their ideological purity.

SIGN UP FOR ANTISEMITISM EXPOSED NEWSLETTER

As a conservative, I know it is easier to call out antisemitism when it comes from the left. But today, the most dangerous rising wave is coming from within the right, and we must say this clearly: this is not conservatism.

Conservatism is incompatible with fanaticism and racism. It is rooted in truth, faith, and human freedom. You cannot call yourself a conservative while admiring Hitler, Stalin, or the theocratic dictator who rules Iran.

You cannot call yourself a conservative while admiring Hitler, Stalin or the theocratic dictator who rules Iran.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The foundations of the American –Jewish and Judeo – Christian alliance remain strong, built upon a principle expressed by the Founders themselves: "Rebellion to tyrants is obedience to God," Benjamin Franklin’s proposed motto for the Great Seal of the United States in 1776, later adopted by Thomas Jefferson for his personal seal.

This is the cornerstone of the Judeo - Christian tradition and of the American–Israeli partnership.

And in the end — truth prevails.