Iran's proxy war on Jews is an all-out attack on Western civilization. Australia gets it

In late August, the government of Australia announced it had hard evidence that the Islamic Republican Guard Corps (IRGC) was responsible for domestic antisemitic incidents after the October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel, and the Iranian ambassador would be expelled — the first such expulsion since World War II.

On the surface, this makes no sense. If, as the official legacy media narrative contends, October 7 was an outburst by some desperate Palestinians radicalized by the Israeli occupation of their land, why would the Iranian regime be trying to foment violence against Jews some 7,600 miles away?

The grim answer is that October 7 was only a symptom of the antisemitism that has been growing for some 20 years. It simply revealed itself after the attacks.

The fundamental bigotry that is Jew-hatred has not significantly changed over the millennia, but this manifestation wears a different face. The antisemitism of the Spanish Inquisition was religious; that of the Third Reich, racial. This version is civilizational.

The goal of modern antisemitism is to eradicate Western civilization, as we understand it, by eradicating Jews. Recognition that this threat extends far beyond the borders of modern Israel is why The Heritage Foundation launched Project Esther last year — to combat antisemitism here in America, now in support of the robust initiatives of President Donald Trump and his administration.

Since its inception in 1979, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been the primary force behind this effort. Its stated objective is the elimination of Israel (the little Satan) followed by the United States (the great Satan). In this world view, both Satans represent an insufferable blasphemy that cannot be accommodated or tolerated, but must be destroyed.

From the emergence of their regional proxies Hamas and Hezbollah in the 1980s, to their deployment to plot terrorist attacks from Gaza to Beirut to Buenos Aires, to the clandestine development of a nuclear program to provide them with ever more powerful weapons, Tehran has poured precious resources into projects that only exist to target Israel and the United States — as well as partners and allies such as Australia.

No degree of sympathy for the Palestinians can offset this reality. Many in America and even Israel, not to mention Australia, consider themselves strong supporters of the Palestinian cause. But this jihad isn’t actually about the Palestinians. Their adherents are only "useful idiots" in the real battle to destroy the civilization that inspired all three countries.

For months, demonstrations in support of the Palestinian cause have become a fixture in Australian and American cities and campuses, despite both countries having small Muslim populations located thousands of miles from the Middle East. Their apologists insist they are "mostly peaceful" political protests expressing opposition to the Netanyahu government in Israel.

The supposed nobility of this cause justifies in their minds any aberrational violence —from Oct. 7 to attacks on Jewish students in New York City, to Jews set on fire in Boulder, Colorado, to the destruction of a kosher food company in Sydney, to the arson attack on Melbourne’s oldest synagogue while worshipers were inside.

None of these incidents had anything to do with Israel or the war in Gaza, but rather with targeting Jews wherever they might be found, regardless of their nationality. And now the Australian government admits this activity is not spontaneous but coordinated by the Iranian military, just as the Oct. 7 attacks were.

Presumably Canberra did not act lightly, any more than the Biden administration did when it admitted in July 2024 that Iranians had been funding protests on American campuses. Both governments bent over backward to create a moral equivalency between Israel and the Palestinians after Oct. 7, primarily by insisting Israel exercise restraint and take extraordinary measures to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza. Rather than treating Hamas as a proxy of a common enemy, they tried to elevate the terrorist group into a negotiating partner for hostage releases.

In early August, tens of thousands of Australians poured across the Sydney Harbor Bridge in the so-called "March for Humanity" demanding the end to the war in Gaza and the creation of a Palestinian state. Just a few days later, the Australian government announced its intent to recognize this state at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

But all this appeasement turned out to be in vain, because — again — the Palestinians are not the point and never were. They are an Iranian vehicle to gain traction in the strongholds of the West — vibrant democracies such as America, Australia and Israel — and destroy them from within by encouraging the ancient hatred that is antisemitism.