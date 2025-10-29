Prominent university chancellor says anti-Israel campus protests ‘were encouraged from Iran’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The chancellor of Syracuse University revealed his belief that pro-Hamas, anti-Israel protests were encouraged and potentially orchestrated by Iran while speaking on a panel this week in Washington, D.C.

Chancellor Kent Syverud spoke on a panel Tuesday alongside the chancellors from Vanderbilt and Washington University in St. Louis and described the protest activity that took place on his college campus as well as other universities across the country.

"When things happened that I really believe were encouraged from Iran ," Syverud explained to the audience. "[The protests] did not have the involvement of very many, if any, of our own students."

Syracuse’s top official also discussed the difficulty of holding individuals, including students, accountable because of the use of face masks or coverings intentionally used to shield identity.

"People were using masks to avoid accountability for what they were saying and doing," Syverud added, noting that people in masks could have been "activists from elsewhere."

Chancellor Daniel Diermeier of Vanderbilt, in Nashville, also pointed out clear coordination and the "playbook" for protests were backed by "organized networks" that could have motivated or directed students and agitators to demonstrate and disrupt campus.

"[Students] were looking at [and] were using the playbook that they had seen at Columbia and other places, and it was the same messaging. It’s more than social contagion," Diermeier explained. "I think there are organized networks as well. And for sure we saw that."

Washington University Chancellor Andrew D. Martin nodded in agreement.

"Many of the things that happened on our campus, including an attempted encampment, we didn’t allow it to take place and ultimately had folks arrested to shut it down on a Saturday evening," Martin added. "Three quarters of those individuals had nothing to do with the university."

The panel was organized by Alums for Campus Fairness , a group that gathers university alumni and serves to combat antisemitism on college campuses and across the U.S.

The protests which Syverud refers to have plagued university campuses mainly after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.

Columbia faced a significant number of protests that still often occur , though just outside the campus gates as the university has changed rules that previously permitted demonstrations.

Last April, more than 100 protesters were arrested after the NYPD was forced to break up an encampment that was impacting students' ability to navigate campus.

In May, protesters occupied the Butler Library on Columbia’s campus, calling it "Basel Al-Araj Popular University." Officers were once again called to the scene and made multiple arrests. More than 70 students were expelled or suspended.

Similar protests occurred at other prominent universities such as Harvard, NYU and UCLA.

Syracuse University did not respond to a request for comment.

