The real reason your electric bill is soaring this summer will surprise you

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As summer approaches, millions of Americans are bracing for higher electric bills. For many families already stretched by rising costs, that’s simply not sustainable.

This isn’t just about hotter weather. It’s about a fundamental imbalance in our energy system that is driving costs higher.

Electricity demand is rising fast, driven by data centers, new manufacturing, population growth and the electrification of everything from vehicles to home heating. The United States is using more power in more ways than ever before, but we’re not building enough new generation to keep up. Simply put, we need more supply.

Across Exelon’s utilities, about 75% of recent bill increases are tied to the cost of generating electricity — the supply side of the equation — not delivering it. Those costs are set in wholesale markets and passed directly to customers.

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Exelon’s utilities don’t benefit when those prices spike. But customers still have to pay them.

And when supply falls behind demand, the result is predictable: prices go up, volatility increases and American families pay the difference.

America needs an all-of-the-above energy strategy that brings more power online quickly and responsibly. That means investing in energy storage, nuclear power, natural gas, renewables, new technology, energy efficiency and the transmission infrastructure needed to deliver it all.

At Exelon, we see firsthand the pressure customers are under.

We serve nearly 11 million Americans. We hear from them when bills rise and share their frustrations. That’s why we launched the Exelon Promise, which includes a $60 million Customer Relief Fund and protections to help ensure large energy users don’t unfairly shift costs onto families and small businesses. We’re also investing billions to strengthen the grid, improve reliability and prepare for continued growth in demand.

But if we want to meaningfully lower energy bills across the country, we don’t need a less capable grid; we need to start with a simple, commonsense solution: produce more electricity and do it faster.

In many regions, power supply isn’t just tight, it’s shrinking, as older plants retire faster than new ones come online. At the same time, demand continues to climb. The North American Electric Reliability Corporation has warned that more than half the country faces elevated risks of electricity shortfalls during peak summer conditions, which could mean brownouts or blackouts.

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That’s not just a reliability concern. It’s a cost problem that shows up on monthly bills.

The average monthly electric bill has increased significantly in recent years, rising by nearly 30% between 2021 and 2025, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association. Families and small businesses are feeling it.

What many don’t realize is where those increases are coming from. Too often, we’re having the wrong debate, focused on symptoms instead of solutions.

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America needs an all-of-the-above energy strategy that brings more power online quickly and responsibly. That means investing in energy storage, nuclear power, natural gas, renewables, new technology, energy efficiency and the transmission infrastructure needed to deliver it all.

We also need to confront the barriers slowing progress. Lengthy permitting timelines, insufficient supply chains and outdated regulatory structures can delay new generation for years. We simply don’t have that kind of time.

We should be open to solutions that can deliver results at scale. In certain cases, allowing regulated utilities to develop and own generation could help bring more power online more quickly and at lower cost. A recent Charles River Associates analysis found that allowing utilities to develop and own generation in certain cases could save Americans up to $20 billion a year while reducing outage risk.

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The goal shouldn’t be ideological. It should be practical: more supply, greater stability and lower prices over time.

But no utility can solve a nationwide supply challenge alone.

As our nation approaches its 250th anniversary, this is a moment to remember what has always set America apart: the ability not just to dream big, but to build the infrastructure that powers our freedom and prosperity. From the railroads that connected a continent to the electric grid that brought power to every home and business, American workers and energy providers have helped build the strongest, most dynamic economy in the world — meeting big challenges head-on.

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This moment calls for that same mindset.

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Energy is the backbone of our economy. It powers our homes, fuels innovation and supports everything from small businesses, schools and hospitals to advanced manufacturing and new technologies.

If we want to keep that progress going — and if we want to ease the burden on American families — we need to act with urgency and clarity.

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That starts with a clear priority: build more power, bring more supply online and use every available tool to get it done.

Because when America produces more energy, Americans pay less for it.