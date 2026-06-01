Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Antisemitism Exposed

The oldest hatred is back: How it’s consuming Europe and crossing the Atlantic

Armed guards at Jewish schools and fortress synagogues in Brussels offer a preview of what awaits, the author argues

By Rabbi Menachem Margolin Fox News
close
Lawmakers discuss rising antisemitic threats in political campaigns Video

Lawmakers discuss rising antisemitic threats in political campaigns

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., address the rise of antisemitism permeating 2026 political campaigns.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

I live in Brussels.

Not the Brussels of postcards and European summits. The real one. The Brussels where Jewish schools sit behind armed guards, where synagogues are built like fortresses, where Jewish parents quietly tell their children to tuck the Star of David inside their shirts before they leave the house. 

I know what antisemitism looks like when it stops hiding. I have spent my life watching it return to a continent that swore it never would.

So let me ask the question no one seems willing to ask out loud:

Why can’t I, as a European who lives here and sees this every single day, look across the ocean and tell America exactly what is coming? Why can’t I warn you that the thing I am living through is already arriving at your door? And why should that warning be addressed only to Jewish leaders, when it concerns every single American who still believes this can’t happen here?

WESTERN LEADERS MUST CONFRONT ISLAMIST-INSPIRED ANTISEMITIC VIOLENCE BEFORE IT TARGETS EVERYONE

Armed guards outside synagogue in Belgium.

Belgian military personnel armed with FN SCAR assault rifles stand guard outside a synagogue in central Antwerp as part of Belgium's reinforced security measures established at Jewish schools and synagogues, on March 23, 2026. A car was set on fire on March 23 in Antwerp's Jewish quarter, in Belgium, and two minors who were quickly arrested are suspected of participating in the activities of a terrorist group, the port city's public prosecutor said.On March 9, 2026, an explosion shook a synagogue in the Belgian city of Liege before dawn, causing some damage but no injuries.  (John Thys/AFP via Getty Images.)

It can. It is. And I am not speaking only to the Jewish community. I am speaking to all of you — mayors, governors, senators, police chiefs, university presidents. Anyone with the authority to act and the temptation to look away.

Wake up.

In Europe, antisemitism did not come back wearing a swastika. It came back wrapped in slogans. It marched under the banner of justice. It called itself activism, and it dared anyone to object. And it did not arrive alone. It arrived alongside a violent extremism that European leaders spent 20 years insisting was a fringe — a misunderstanding, a problem that would dissolve on its own if only we were patient and tolerant enough. It was none of those things. It was a warning we refused to read, and we are paying for that refusal now.

uk crime scene stabbing

Police officers work by cordon at the junction of Golders Green Road and the North Circular Road, in the Golders Green neighborhood of north London, on April 29, 2026. A man was arrested after he was seen running with a knife attempting to stab Jewish members of the public, the Shomrim Jewish neighborhood watch said on social media.  (Justin Tallis / AFP via Getty Images)

We told ourselves we could manage it. We told ourselves it was someone else’s neighborhood, someone else’s children, someone else’s problem. We were wrong on every count.

Look at what a single weekend can now do to a great European capital. Look at Paris, where order collapsed overnight, where hundreds were arrested, where a mob laid siege to a police station in one of the most elegant districts in the world, where the Eiffel Tower itself shut its doors because the authorities could no longer promise the center would hold. 

A car burns as PSG supporters celebrate in Paris, Saturday, May 30, 2026 after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

A car burns as PSG supporters celebrate in Paris, Saturday, May 30, 2026 after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

The specific spark hardly matters. The lesson is always the same: a free, confident, modern city can lose command of its own streets faster than anyone in charge will admit. And when the streets are already lost, the Jews are always the first to feel it.

Americans watch these scenes the way you’d watch a storm over a distant sea. Terrible. Tragic. But far away. Foreign. Unrepeatable here.

SIGN UP FOR ANTISEMITISM EXPOSED NEWSLETTER

Police officer stands near Manchester synagogue

A police vehicle parked outside the Manchester synagogue, where multiple people were killed on Yom Kippur in what police have declared a terrorist incident, in north Manchester, Britain, Oct. 5, 2025.  (Hannah McKay/Reuters)

That is precisely what we told ourselves in Europe.

For generations, America was the opposite of this continent. A Jew could walk down any street in Brooklyn or Boca Raton without doing the math on his own safety. A child could wear a yarmulke to school without a parent’s stomach tightening. A synagogue did not have to look like a bunker. America was the place that proved it did not have to end the way Europe always seemed to end. That was not luck. It was a civic culture that treated Jew-hatred as disqualifying, not debatable.

That is the confidence now beginning to crack. And the people accelerating the crack are not a fringe in masks. They are winning arguments. They are shaping what counts as acceptable on campuses, in city councils, in the feeds where your children form their opinions. They are teaching a generation that some hatreds are sophisticated and forgivable and that the oldest hatred of all is simply one more political position.

When antisemitism is excused because it wears the right political colors, the danger spreads. When violent extremism is rationalized because confronting it is uncomfortable, the danger spreads. When the people in charge offer statements instead of standards, the danger spreads. And every extremist hears the same message we heard in Europe: no one is going to stop you.

Anti-Israel protesters

Anti-Israel demonstrators protest against the 'Great Israel Real Estate' event  at the Park East Synagogue in Manhattan on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in New York City. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

I am not asking America to become afraid. Fear is what they want. I am asking America to become honest — while honesty still costs you almost nothing.

This is not about disagreement. Democracies are built to argue, and a healthy one argues fiercely. It is about whether a society confronts hatred consistently, even when the source is fashionable, even when the people spreading it claim the moral high ground, even when it would be easier to call it something gentler than what it is. That is the test Europe failed. The proof is on my street, in my city, in capitals across this continent, every single day.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

So here is my question to America’s leaders, and I want you to sit with it:

You can see what has happened here. I am telling you plainly, as a man who lives inside it. So knowing what Europe has become — knowing the guards, the fortress synagogues, the families who have already packed and gone — how could you possibly choose to let it happen there?

From the River to the Sea poster, Tulane.

An anti-Israel sign with the phrase "from the river to the sea Palestine will be free" at a protest near Tulane University in New Orleans. Jewish organizations have called the slogan antisemitic.  (Credit: Ryan Zamos)

I am offering you what my own generation of leaders never got in time: a warning, delivered early, while the door is still open and the price of acting is still small.

Europe has already seen this movie. We know exactly how it ends.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

America still has time to write a different one. But not much.

Do not wait until you need my experience to finally believe my warning.

Rabbi Menachem Margolin is the founder and chairman of the European Jewish Association (EJA), one of the largest umbrella organizations representing Jewish communities and organizations across Europe.

Close modal

Continue