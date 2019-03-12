Laura Ingraham: The left is committed to demonizing anyone who stands up for American traditions

What a predictable turn from Nancy Pelosi. Well, she and her caucus course have spent the better part of two years claiming that Donald Trump and Putin are basically colluding together.

Well, not Glenn Greenwald of The Intercept, who said in a tweet, "If Trump is literally controlled by Putin to the point where Trump is forced to act in the best interest of Russia at the expense of the U.S. which has been the prevailing claim not of Dem fringes but its mainstream -- how can it be morally justified not to impeach him?"

Nancy Pelosi, well, said in a new interview, "no" to impeachment adding, "He's not worth it." Now, wait a second, is Nancy talking about Trump or Robert Mueller? Because now it looks like the special counsel may come up empty on this collusion deal, so Nancy just wants to move on from that to just plain old, regular demonizing Trump 24/7.

Of course, Pelosi and company will get plenty of help from the media, they are essentially state-run media outlets, all the way through election 2020. Saul Alinsky would be very proud, kids. But the ruthless demonization doesn't stop with our current political leadership because what the left wants is a total transformation of our country -- the remaking of our history. Enter Stage Left, their new socialist poster child, Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who's not only claiming that FDR's New Deal was racist, but that Ronald Reagan was racist, too.

"I think a perfect example of how special interests and the powerful have pitted white working class Americans against brown and black working-class Americans is Reaganism in the eighties when he started talking about welfare queens," she said at the South By Southwest Festival last weekend. "He's painting this like really resentful vision of essentially black women who were doing nothing that were sucks on our country."

And to think I didn't know that the word "sucks" could be used as a noun. Learn something new every day ... to think that they actually lined up around the block to hear that searing intellect.

Well, with such gratuitous meanness about one of the most beloved presidents of the past 50 years, the South By Southwest Festival should be renamed, I don't know, "The Mouth and Mouth Worst Festival." And as we've documented, week after week, month after month, there is a concerted, across the board, effort in the Democratic Party to demonize the entire American experience and the American tradition by degrading anyone and anything that doesn't pass their own radical muster.

Now remember, the "It" kids at the moment, they could be the leaders of tomorrow, God help us. So, it's important that we not merely dismiss these episodes. In fact, anyone interested in preserving our freedom and our free market, not to mention the historical record, must use these moments to teach a new generation the truth about the country we love -- our triumphs and the tragedies that we should learn from.

But in the vicious landscape of the social media world, untrues become trues, if they go uncorrected. I have a question: Do we really even have free speech in America today if millions of you feel afraid to speak your mind, for fear of being demonized at work, at school, at your universities, even in the military? On the left, the impulse today is to control speech, not to encourage more of it.

CNN President Jeff Zucker was also at the South By Southwest Festival, justifying the DNC's decision to deny Fox a chance to host a Democrat debate. He basically said no one has the right to get a debate and then he went on to say Fox is basically state-run TV.

Well, here is rejoinder question: Has CNN become "Resistance TV," where the president and by association, a huge lot of Americans who voted for him, are treated like evil Neanderthals? Is it any wonder that CNN's facing a $250 million lawsuit for defaming the reputations of those Covington Catholic students? The network routinely allows its ideology to eclipse facts and then the demonization game soon begins.

The left is committed to distorting history and destroying the past while demonizing anyone and everyone who stands up for American values and traditions. What started as the removal of historical monuments has now become a full on assault on presidential legacies and the movements, namely the conservative movement, that was created.

A few weeks ago, CNN actually hired Sarah Isgur Flores. She is a Harvard law grad and a former Jeff Sessions spokeswoman at that Department of Justice. She was hired -- surprisingly and amazingly -- as the CNN political editor. I mean, what was CNN thinking, hiring a conservative?

Well, the announcement sent shockwaves through leftist circles. Liberal journalists went bananas, started writing pieces maligning her. The DNC was quick to register its displeasure with Isgur in the role of political editor at that network. A Democratic campaign committee aide told the Daily Beast, "Chairman Tom Perez and the DNC expressed to CNN that they have serious concerns with the hire. They continue to talk to the network about how this impacts 2020 and as of Wednesday, they got assurances that Isgur would not be involved in debates."

Not only that, Jeff Zucker demoted Isgur to a mere political contributor, where she'll have zero role in shaping the coverage of the Democrats or their debates. Well, the good news is no one 's watching CNN, so doesn't really matter. Well, I've got a question: Will some crack liberal journo write a long, tedious magazine piece about how CNN is a mouthpiece with a direct line in the DNC and vice versa.

No, don't hold your breath.

But it's important to note the tactic here. The left is committed to distorting history and destroying the past while demonizing anyone and everyone who stands up for American values and traditions. What started as the removal of historical monuments has now become a full-on assault on presidential legacies and the movements, namely the conservative movement, that was created.

And by the way, if a conservative does manage to secure a post inside one of these old dinosaur bastions, she will be vilified, condemned without cause, and driven out. Because for the fanatical left well, it's no longer about winning in the arena of ideas for them. It's no longer a debate and may the best person win. No, no, no, no. Instead, they just work to take players off the field with blindside hits.

If Democrats want to make a difference, I have a suggestion. Why not start engaging instead of demonizing. You're welcome on "The Ingraham Angle" anytime. How's that for openness?

Meanwhile, Democrats don't really have any defense for what's happening on the border. Nor are they going to try to convince voters that they'd do a better job at leveling the playing field with China, enforcing fairness in trade, or maybe how to raise your standard of living or have a stronger economy than Trump's.

You know, why they're going to not make that argument? Because they can't. All they really have on the left is some iteration of "You're a racist if you don't agree with us."

That's not woke. That's just a sad joke.

Adapted from Laura Ingraham's monologue from "The Ingraham Angle" on March 11, 2019.