Joe Concha: Media needs to press Biden on specifics in first formal press conference in months

President Biden will finally hold his first formal press conference in months on Wednesday afternoon, and it comes at a tipping point of his presidency, just one year since taking office.

It’s hard to imagine things going worse for the 46th president at this moment.

In the span of a few days last week, his approval clocked in at 33 percent in a Quinnipiac poll, inflation hit a 40-year high, Stacey Abrams blew him off in Georgia, his voting rights push to federalize elections was given last rights by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and his vaccine mandate on companies with more than 100 employees was given a death sentence by the Supreme Court.

But hey, besides that …

So given this backdrop, along with skyrocketing crime, essentially an open border, and parents turning against his party on education, what should the president be asked about?

Well, how about, Mr. President, fentanyl is now the leading killer of those between the ages of 18 and 49. More than COVID-19. More than suicide. It is primarily entering the country over the U.S. southern border. Why haven’t you visited the border yet given the crisis there? And what are you doing specifically to address this crisis?

Or how about, sir, you’ve claimed that adding trillions in new spending via Build Back Better would decrease inflation and the deficit. Can you explain specifically from an economic perspective how that would work?

Or, sir, why is it harder to vote in your home state of Delaware — where you served as a senator for decades — than in the state of Georgia?

You get the idea.

The president needs to face real questions. Reporters need to press him on specifics. Of course, expecting this to happen is like expecting the Dallas Cowboys to win a playoff game.

It would be nice to see some accountability for this president, this vice president, this administration. Finally.

But for that to happen, reporters need to do their job at that press conference. Given what we’ve seen in the past with a few exceptions, it would be wise to keep expectations exceedingly low.