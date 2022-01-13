Joe Concha: Mainstream media flip-flop on COVID messaging is two years too late

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This article is adapted from Joe Concha's video commentary.

The media finally gets it on COVID. But it's two years too late!

For nearly 24 months, Americans have been told many things about COVID-19, and if you questioned those things you were labeled crazy. A conspiracy theorist.

For example, let's say you agreed with Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., who raised the possibility in February 2020 that COVID may have come from a lab in Wuhan, China, that studies, you know, coronaviruses, through gain of function research. But the headlines came fast and furious. Cotton is nuts! Don’t listen to this Republican freak!

But then major media did a complete 180 on Cotton's theory. The Washington Post's Josh Rogin said it best.

Now after calling for kids to embrace remote learning and eating outside in 20-degree weather, all in the name of public safety, of course, everyone – media, Democrats – wants our kids back in school even as cases skyrocket under Omicron.

Because schools, they finally realized two years later, are the safest place for children to be! And now it turns out COVID hospitalizations may be overcounted. For instance, if someone goes into the hospital for a broken leg, and they also have COVID … that's not a COVID hospitalization, is it?

And now, even the president's advisers are calling for a change in course. A change in course that many on the center-right and right have advocated from the very beginning.

COVID may be on the rise, but so is opposition to lockdowns and school closures. Opposition the media has now finally joined.

To quote Die Hard's John McClane, welcome to the party, pal!