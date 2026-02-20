DAVID MARCUS: Hospitals stop transing kids now that the myth has fallen apart

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In what would have been a stunning announcement just a few years ago, Langone Medical Center, a New York City giant in the health care industry, has announced it will stop providing surgery and hormone treatments for children confused about their gender.

This comes after years of the medical establishment insisting that surgery on minors is very rare and "needed" only in extreme cases.

Last year, Harvard School of Public Health published an article titled Gender-affirming Surgeries Rarely Used on Transgdender Youth," which conveniently did not include the actual number of children who have had such procedures.

This was in the article though, from the co-author of the cited study: "Our findings suggest that legislation blocking gender-affirming care among TGD youth is not about protecting children, but is rooted in bias and stigma against TGD identities and seeks to address a perceived problem that does not actually exist."

Follow that? The people who don’t want to chop up kids based on their gender delusions don’t actually care about kids, the people who really care about kids are the ones wielding the scalpels, even while claiming the procedures are rare.

It’s the old, "It’s not happening, you’re crazy. Okay, it happens, but very rarely. Okay, it happens a lot, but it’s a good thing."

Far less rare, though, are hormone therapies for children, such as puberty blockers, which Langone will also cease to provide. Importantly, they will continue to provide mental health services for gender dysphoria, which is, of course, the proper way to treat someone who thinks they are trapped in the wrong body.

The catalyst here, for Langone and other major medical centers nationwide, is not just the threat of legislation and regulation, which most have cited. It is also a recent court decision in New York in which a detransitioner won a $2 million lawsuit against the doctors who removed her breasts as a child.

The verdict was a shot across the bow of every clinic in the country that uses surgeries, or potentially even hormones in transgender treatment for kids. They could be sued into total oblivion.

But honestly, it’s a fair test. A doctor performing unalterable surgery on a child because they are as confused as the kid about how gender works should pay a price.

The mere fact that people do come to regret trans surgery is itself proof that it should not be within a mile of children.

Even the old hostage-taking argument that if we don’t medically alter trans kids they will commit suicide, with activists and doctors asking frightened parents if they want a trans kid or a dead kid, turned out to be a lie.

In fact, last year, at a Supreme Court hearing on banning trans treatments for kids, activist and attorney Chase Strangio made just that damning admission when Justice Samuel Alito asked him if the literature clearly shows greater suicide in trans kids.

Strangio flat out admitted it did not, saying, "there is no evidence in some – in the studies that this treatment reduces completed suicide."

As our society emerges from this bizarre trans fever dream, and returns to the ancient and clear fact that men are men and women are women, it is becoming clear just how flimsy every aspect of it has been.

The American people were never given a rational explanation for how suddenly men could become women, because there isn't one. Credentialed experts just declared it and to question it made one a bigot.

If, as the medical establishment insists, transgender medical treatment of kids is so rare as to not be an issue, then there should be no problem in ending the programs and finding better treatment options until a child reaches maturity.

The Left’s argument isn’t about what makes sense, or even what is best for the children. This is really about affirming the delusions of adults who want the whole world to play pretend with them.

Some positive news here is that the backlash to Langone’s sensible decision has thus far been fairly muted. At least for now, the proponents of transgender for everyone, as President Donald Trump puts it, are decidedly on the back heel.

But this is no time to give up. Saving kids from medical procedures based on delusions is a great first step, but what we really have to do is ensure the delusions are not encouraged in the first place.