Concha rips Jen Psaki for criticism of Youngkin's school mask order: 'He was elected, she was selected'

Fox News contributor Joe Concha slammed White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki for her criticism targeting Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin's executive order revoking the mask mandate in schools. Concha joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss Psaki's remarks, highlighting her own hypocrisy regarding mask-wearing in the press briefing room.

JEN PSAKI TAKES SHOT AT YOUNGKIN OVER ORDER ALLOWING VIRGINIA PARENTS TO OPT OUT OF MASK MANDATES

JOE CONCHA: See, Glenn Youngkin was elected, Jen Psaki wasn't elected. She was selected as White House press secretary, and now she's out there on Twitter, attacking Republican governors, on their first day mind you. Elections have consequences and Glenn Youngkin won despite Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and every Democratic heavy hitter coming to campaign for him. And can you believe it? Glenn Youngkin is actually enacting his campaign promises on day one. You got to love the White House press secretary here. By the way, when it comes to masks, the White House briefing room, you see reporters. We watch this every day. They're all vaccinated. They're masked up every day, but Jen Psaki, for whatever reason, is exempt from this rule during those press briefings, and look, everybody socially distanced in that room now and for whatever reason, she is above that law in that room with all the other reporters that are in there, most are not speaking most of the time are masked up. I wonder why that is, why it's rules for Jen and not for everybody else.

