I'm Andrew Cuomo. This is why I want New York City's vote for mayor

I’ve spent my entire adult life fighting for New York. Together, we’ve made it through triumph and tragedy, boom and bust, from the AIDS crisis to 9/11, from Hurricane Sandy to COVID-19. I know her people, her spirit, and her potential better than anyone. And I know this much: the New York we love—the city of safety, opportunity, and promise—is on the line.

Early voting is underway. I’m running for mayor of the greatest city on Earth, and I’m asking you to join me to keep it that way.

Let’s be honest. I haven’t always been perfect. I’ve made mistakes and I’ve taken my hits. But for decades, my record has been one of results — real, measurable progress for real people. I worked across the aisle, cut taxes for working families and held the line on state spending, proving that fiscal responsibility and progressive values can coexist.

I built what others said couldn’t be built: the new LaGuardia Airport, the Kosciuszko Bridge, the Second Avenue Subway, and Moynihan Train Hall. I led the effort to bring Amazon jobs to New York before political grandstanding chased them away. And when crisis struck, I led with steadiness and science, not slogans.

That’s the leadership New York needs again.

This election isn’t about left versus right. It’s about common sense versus chaos, competence versus ideology. It’s about whether we restore a city that works, or surrender it to extremism and decline.

Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani represents a dangerous new strain of politics, one that mistakes protest for progress and theatrics for leadership. His vision is not a plan for New York’s future; it’s an existential threat to it. He’s called to defund the police, decriminalize prostitution, and close Rikers Island without any real plan for the 7,000 people it houses. He thinks capitalism is the problem, attacks our law enforcement officers, and mocks the very institutions that keep this city safe and functioning.

We’ve seen what happens when City Hall drifts into fantasy and ideology. It happened under former Mayor Bill de Blasio, who turned a city that was once the envy of the world into one drowning in crime, homelessness, and dysfunction. Mamdani would be de Blasio on steroids — more reckless, more radical, and more disconnected from the everyday realities of working New Yorkers.

He is 34 years old, has never managed a budget, run a business, overseen a workforce, or had a real job. His policies read like bumper stickers from a college protest. And if we hand him the keys to City Hall, New Yorkers will pay the price — in jobs, in safety, and in the very character of our neighborhoods.

By contrast, my campaign is built on a coalition of Democrats, Republicans, and independents united by a simple belief: New York can work again. We can make this the safest, fairest, most affordable big city in America.

I’ll hire 5,000 additional NYPD officers to bring it back to full force, restore precision policing and re-establish community trust. We’ll expand youth jobs and mentorship programs, so kids see a future beyond the corner, and we’ll target illegal guns and repeat violent offenders with zero tolerance. Every New Yorker — Black, brown, White, immigrant, native-born — has the right to walk their streets without fear.

I’ll double the number of specialized high schools, expand Gifted & Talented programs so excellence isn’t limited by ZIP code, and increase the number of charter schools that have proven to produce for our most vulnerable students. We’ll empower parents, reward great teachers, and make sure every child – whether in a public, charter, or parochial school – has access to opportunity and accountability.

I’ll cut the red tape that drives businesses and families out of New York City. We’ll accelerate the construction of affordable housing by clearing the Department of Housing Preservation and Development’s backlog and increasing the city’s capital subsidy pool, so working families can actually afford to stay. I’ll eliminate taxes on tips and overtime and cap property taxes for homeowners. And we’ll make New York competitive again for employers large and small — because a job is the greatest social program ever invented.

Curtis Sliwa is a fighter, and I respect that. But let’s be candid: This is a two-person race. Curtis cannot win. Every vote for Sliwa is a vote for Mamdani. And a vote for Mamdani is a vote for policies that would dismantle the progress we’ve made and jeopardize the city’s future.

You may not agree with me on every issue, but you’ll always know where I stand — and you’ll always know I’ll stand for New York. I don’t talk about results. I deliver them.

This Tuesday, Nov. 4, the choice is clear: a city that works for everyone, or a city that doesn’t work at all.

I’m Andrew Cuomo. I’m asking for your vote. Together, we can fight and deliver for New York once again.