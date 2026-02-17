'How to Make a Killing' Review: Glen Powell eyes the family fortune in A24's comedic noir

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Money can make you do crazy things... but would you kill for $28 billion?

That answer comes easy for Becket Redfellow in A24's "How to Make a Killing."

Glen Powell stars as Becket, the outcast of the Redfellow family dynasty. He grew up modestly in Newark as his mother was shunned by the New York billionaire patriarch when she got pregnant out of wedlock, and after she died, the Redfellows kept their giant gates shut on the young orphaned boy.

However, before she died, she told him that he was in line for the multibillion-dollar inheritance which includes the estate, private jets, at least one private island — you name it — giving him hope that someday it will all be handed to him.

Years later, working at a tailor, Becket has a chance encounter with his childhood crush Julia Steinway (Margaret Qualley), who he previously told about his family's wealth.

"Well, call me when you've killed them all," Julia jokingly tells him as she leaves.

Except Becket doesn't exactly take it as a joke. In fact, he apparently finds it inspirational as he begins to hatch a plan to off the seven relatives that stand between him and the whole enchilada. Among those on his kill list include his obnoxious aspiring artist Noah (played hilariously by Zach Woods), his rocker megachurch pastor uncle Steven (Topher Grace) and his cold grandfather Whitelaw Redfellow (Ed Harris).

As you can tell by the plot, Becket isn't quite the most stand-up protagonist we've seen — but he doesn't have to be. Powell is charming and charismatic enough to have you root for Becket even though he's basically a psychopath, particularly as he narrates much of the film.

Julia and Becket have quite different personalities, but they do have one thing in common; they will climb the financial ladder by any means necessary. And she is full of surprises, which are delivered perfectly by the crazy talented Qualley.

Writer/director John Patton Ford, marking his second feature following 2022's "Emily the Criminal," helms the slick, fast-paced dark comedy noir loosely inspired from the 1949 British film "Kind Hearts and Coronets." Powell is also credited as an executive producer.

The Verdict

"How to Make a Killing" is (perhaps ironically) a harmless time at the movies that rides on Powell and Qualley's fun performances and Ford's solid pacing and twisted sense of humor.

★★★ — STREAM IT LATER

"How to Make a Killing" is rated R for language and some violence/bloody images. Running time: 1 hour, 45 minutes. In theaters now.

