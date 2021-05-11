Greg Gutfeld: How arrogant are 'woke' comedians claiming to know more about trans issues than Caitlyn Jenner?

Whatever happened to Sarah Silverman? Seriously, what happened to her? She used to be the fun comedian with the potty mouth who wore pig tails and her college boyfriend’s football jersey until she was in her 40’s.

Now she’s a middle-aged political activist who earnestly Trans-splains the world of competitive sports to - of all people, the world’s greatest Trans athlete in history - Caitlyn Jenner.

Sarah Silverman Podcast clip: Caitlyn, you're a woman, right? A Trans girl is a girl. She should have the same rights as cis girls// what, you think a Trans girl is too strong? What about tall girls as opposed to short girls? What about boys in high school who are teeny tiny and their teammates have already hit puberty and are shaving? Why don't you just have co-ed sports divided by weight and height, you know? This is so dumb. // This is not concern for girls' sports. It's Transphobia, full stop."

Did she just say "full-stop?" Someone went to London. Mind the gap, love! Watch out for that lorry! Full stop. Sounds like the state of her career.

Anyway, that was mean - she slams a Trans person Caitlyn Jenner - then accuses that Trans person Caitlyn Jenner - of hurting Trans people. How arrogant do you have to be to think you know more than Caitlyn Jenner about Trans issues and competitive sports? That’s like arguing with Brian Stelter about what it’s like inside the Cheesecake Factory

Or maybe that's like me arguing with Sarah about wearing blackface. Yeah, Sarah appeared in blackface on her short-lived comedy central show. Seems kinda racist to me -- full stop!



Boy was her face red when these photos re-appeared. I mean, under the blackface. I bet that pretty much killed that endorsement deal Sarah was working on with Maybelline. And yet, she's fine! Much like you know who. Ha. TV’s Jimmy Kimmel! What a coincidence!!

So you see the scam? It’s as plain as the nose on someone’s blackened face. For it is written: if you were a racist in your past, simply embrace the most destructive brainwashing ideology in all the land, and that shall give you immunity against the mob. It’s like a vaccine for a-holes.

See, Kimmel also called Caitlyn Jenner names that might be considered Transphobic - except that Jenner’s a Republican. And Kimmel is not.

Jimmy Kimmel, May 6: Is it transphobic to call a Trans person an ignorant a-hole? Or does calling that Trans person an ignorant a-hole — even though she happens to be a Trans person — show that we don’t discriminate against ignorant a-holes, no matter their gender orientation? It’s a tough one. I don’t know, I guess we’ll let the internet decide tomorrow.

So - Silverman realizes the only way she can paint over her past, is the same way Kimmel does. It's why Jimmy - co-creator of "The Man Show", is now the self-appointed ambassador of wokeness. Do you remember "The Man Show" The end credits used to roll over video of girls in bikinis jumping on trampolines. That’s about as woke as, well, rolling end credits over video of girls in bikinis jumping on trampolines.

TEEN VOGUE ANNOUNCES NEW EDITOR-IN-CHIEF AFTER ALEXI MCCAMMOND FORCED OUT OVER OLD TWEETS

Both Silverman and Kimmel share the original sin of blackface, and now both employ wokeism as a Kevlar vest to protect themselves from other celebrity’s friendly fire. A get out of jail free card for your unwoke past - as you project your past sins on someone else. That is key. Did you know Silverman and Kimmel dated? I guess the blackface paint rubbed off on each other!

What a sorry state the left is, when your outspoken leaders are only in it for the protection. It really is a protection racket. I wonder what our angry white male has to say.

Tom Shillue as Angry White Male: Ah hey just out for a walk. I love a good day after it rains don’t you? You know, I noticed a sign on somebody’s lawn a few blocks back that said, ‘hate has no home here.’ thought to myself, ‘well that’s good. Nobody wants a home with hate right?’ then I started thinking, ‘what makes them think they have to put a sign out there hate has no home? Do they think that there are other homes in the area that have hate? What about my home? Do they think I should put a sign on my lawn that says, ‘hate has no home?’ because I’m not gonna do that. I don’t like hate, but I’m not really into signs. Anyway, hope everyone is having a good day.

I’ve begged him to get help. He’s right about those signs. Those signs are so f-ing stupid.

Fact is: wokeism is just a way for people and companies to cover their non-woke asses. Look at Disney -- now the EPCOT center of corporate wokeism. Is it because they truly care? Or is it because it’s easier to wave your woke human resources training manual while ignoring human rights violations from your benefactors in communist China?

The CIA is getting great at this, with their new ads.

CIA Recruitment Video: Growing up gay in a small southern town I was lucky to have a wonderful and accepting family. I always struggled w the idea that I might not be able to discuss my personal life at work. Imagine my surprise when I was taking my oath at CIA and I noticed a rainbow on then director Brennan's lanyard. // inclusion is a core value here, officers from the top down work hard to ensure that every single person whatever their gender, gender identity, race, disability, or sexual orientation can bring their entire self to work every day.

So it’s more inclusion, less killing. So the CIA is known for secret wars, spying on Americans, waterboarding, sleep deprivation, forcing people to watch "The View "-- they’ve done it all. And yet, they're applauded now - for being more inclusive! You see this? Hooray, I always wanted to be water boarded by someone with a coexist bumper sticker.

It's a racket. You can get away with anything, from blackface to Gitmo - if you guzzle the woke-aide through a beer bong. Of course, it changes you. You aren't who you are anymore.

I can't take the CIA seriously anymore—they’re supposed to be killers. But maybe Sarah could regain her edge again. Perhaps back to that time when she was dating Al Jolson. But the problem with going full-woke, how you go back. You can't.

The woke face may erase the past blackface. But then you realize it's permanent. It’s like joining the Manson family, or going to work at CNN.

This article is adapted from Greg Gutfeld's opening monologue on the May 10, 2021 edition of "Gutfeld!"