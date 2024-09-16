GREG GUTFELD: For the Dems, Trump's words are the mini skirt and heels of rhetoric

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

So, as Donald Trump survives yet another attempted assassination, here I thought Kamala Harris was the luckiest person alive. Failed assassin Ryan Routh is a registered Democrat, a donor with a Biden-Harris sticker on his truck, and he went to Ukraine in 2022 and encouraged other Americans to join him. But so far, the mainstream media has been unable to find a motive. Clearly, he must be a fan of Taylor Swift.

So we're back to the same drill-- the questions as to how it could have happened again. Where was the protection, and what was the motivation? But we can sum up the entire thing in one word: Trump. Apparently, with that magic word, all government responsibilities and competence go out the window, as well as professional obligations. But when you heard the news, were you really that surprised? I mean, was anybody fired after Butler? Was there any accountability? The only person the Dems 86'd after a near-death experience was Joe Biden.

It's clear no one's in charge, and that's the real reason another rifle could be pointed at Trump. And God forbid one of these attempts is successful, the legacy media will have more blood on its hands than Nancy Pelosi's plastic surgeon.

You probably heard the statement from former President Biden already. By now, maybe Joe's heard it, too. Perhaps from the Visiting Angel trying to get beach sand out of his ventilator. But as Joe rides out the clock with one foot in the sand and the other wearing a toe tag, Mayorkas won't send enough agents to secure a miniature golf course where Trump would actually be safer. Good luck getting a shot off around that damn windmill. But if the shooting attempt feels like a bad flashback to you, think of the poor media. They barely finished spinning and then ignoring the last one.

Remember how they said Thomas Crooks had ambiguous political leanings? They're saying that even now about this creep. I don't know. When you try to kill Trump, that doesn't leave much room for ambiguity. It's like when Larry Kudlow invites me alone to his hot tub. I know the plan. But it wasn't long after the first attempt on Trump's life that the media's insincere calls to lower the rhetoric disappeared. Trump was back to being the devil incarnate right up until Sunday.

Trump was a threat to democracy, a white supremacist who would end Western civilization. But aside from that, not a bad guy. As Trump began to take the lead, it was clear their empathy was about as sincere as a stripper winking at you before the lap dance. So what does the media do now? Insist we lower the temperature again? Of course, the media's idea of toning down the rhetoric is shutting up Trump. Here's MSNBC anchor Alex Witt. I'm guessing her middle name is knit.

ALEX WITT: We do not know, again, the source of any gunshot or gunshots. We don't know who's responsible for this. The whole thing has yet to be 100% confirmed from start to finish how this all played out. But do you expect to hear anything from the Trump campaign about toning down the rhetoric, toning down the violence, or would that be atypical of the former president?

Weird. If she's not sure it even happened, then how could she know Trump caused it? Of course, the media won't take the blame for brainwashing misfits into achieving a greater infamy. An infamy given after achieving the media's directives. Instead, they'll focus on the real problem -- you. They'll ignore real bullets flying towards Trump and daydream about what his supporters might do in response. While the real criminals get memory holed like that movie Dana Perino made in Tijuana. Ask me about it. Meanwhile, NBC anchor Lester Holt offered his two cents, which is what he should be getting paid with crap like this.

LESTER HOLT: Today's apparent assassination attempt comes amid increasingly fierce rhetoric on the campaign trail itself. Mr. Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, continue to make baseless claims about Haitian immigrants in Ohio.

We saw what you did there, Leslie. Creating a false reason for the attempt that Trump's words regarding 20,000 Haitians moving to a town unprepared to support them, made him deserve to be shot. But it's not his fault that duck, duck, goose went from a children's game to describing a menu. Is it me or is Les basically saying Trump asked for it? For the Dems, Trump's words are the mini skirt and heels of rhetoric. You go out like that, you deserve to get assaulted.

Meanwhile, they're brainwashing the most unstable of their clan -- in a Trump is Hitler G-string. Here's The Washington Post, just days before the second assassination attempt talking about the first one, "Trump stokes suspicions about the assassination attempt, raising fears of more violence." So you better knock it off, Trump, or we'll do it again.

It's funny, since Harris loves Venn diagrams, I got one for her. Here's the circle containing the Democrat media's rhetoric about Trump. Here's the circle containing the shooters. It presents a problem, doesn't it, when the overlap is total? So, with the polls dead even and nothing else working, the left has realized they're out of options. Trump could actually win this thing. So all bets are apparently off. And luckily, so is their aim.