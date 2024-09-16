Bodycam video captures arrest of Trump assassination attempt suspect

The moment that deputies arrested a suspect in an attempted assassination of former President Trump in Florida was captured on officer-worn bodycam video that was released Monday afternoon.

Ryan Routh, 58, was captured Sunday on northbound Interstate 95 after deputies surrounded his vehicle, Martin County Sheriff Will Snyder said during a press briefing Monday.

The sheriff’s office released the footage, which shows deputies ordering the driver to slowly walk backwards with his hands on his head toward deputies after surrendering.

Routh is accused of lying in wait for Trump in the brush at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., while armed with an SKS-style rifle.

Routh fled the golf course after authorities say Secret Service agents fired at him when spotting the muzzle of his rifle through a chain-link fence one hole ahead, about 300 yards, of where Trump was playing a round.

Routh was arrested a short time later after a witness shared a photo of the suspect’s vehicle with authorities.

Snyder told reporters that Routh was caught near Palm City exit 714 on I-95, and it took authorities about two miles to get all the resources in play to surround the vehicle and force it to a stop.

"He was smart, he was just driving with the flow of traffic," the sheriff said. "I think that he may have thought that he got away with it."

Routh appeared for a federal court hearing in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday morning, where he was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Fox News is told additional federal charges are possible. The initial charges announced Monday will keep Routh in custody.