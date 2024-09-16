Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Bodycam video captures arrest of Trump assassination attempt suspect

Ryan Routh, 58, was arrested in attempted assassination of Trump

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published | Updated
Failed Trump assassination suspect Ryan Routh captured on bodycam video Video

Failed Trump assassination suspect Ryan Routh captured on bodycam video

The Martin County Sheriff's Office in Florida on Monday released video showing the arrest of Trump assassination attempt suspect Ryan Routh on Interstate 95. (Credit: Martin County Sheriff's Office)

The moment that deputies arrested a suspect in an attempted assassination of former President Trump in Florida was captured on officer-worn bodycam video that was released Monday afternoon.

Ryan Routh, 58, was captured Sunday on northbound Interstate 95 after deputies surrounded his vehicle, Martin County Sheriff Will Snyder said during a press briefing Monday.

The sheriff’s office released the footage, which shows deputies ordering the driver to slowly walk backwards with his hands on his head toward deputies after surrendering.

Routh is accused of lying in wait for Trump in the brush at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., while armed with an SKS-style rifle.

TRUMP SAFE AFTER 'GUNSHOTS IN HIS VICINITY,' CAMPAIGN SAYS

Trump assassination attempt suspect Ryan Routh was seen being taken into custody

Trump assassination attempt suspect Ryan Routh was seen being taken into custody Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in bodycam footage released Monday. (Martin County Sheriff's Office )

Routh fled the golf course after authorities say Secret Service agents fired at him when spotting the muzzle of his rifle through a chain-link fence one hole ahead, about 300 yards, of where Trump was playing a round. 

Routh was arrested a short time later after a witness shared a photo of the suspect’s vehicle with authorities.

Snyder told reporters that Routh was caught near Palm City exit 714 on I-95, and it took authorities about two miles to get all the resources in play to surround the vehicle and force it to a stop.

"He was smart, he was just driving with the flow of traffic," the sheriff said. "I think that he may have thought that he got away with it."

Routh appeared for a federal court hearing in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday morning, where he was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Fox News is told additional federal charges are possible. The initial charges announced Monday will keep Routh in custody.