David Bossie: Georgia Senate runoffs – Georgians, vote like it's the most important thing you've ever done

The last election of the unprecedented 2020 election cycle is finally upon us.

Tuesday's the day that voters in the state of Georgia go to the polls to decide what America’s future looks like. To paraphrase President Ronald Reagan, will we still be the shining city on a hill?

The stark reality is that if radical Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff prevail in their campaigns against Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Tuesday’s runoff elections for United States Senate, the country we know and love will soon be unrecognizable.

Victories by leftists Warnock and Ossoff would hand control of the U.S. Senate to dangerous New York career politician Chuck Schumer. Schumer has vowed that if he becomes majority leader of the Senate, he has plans to "change America."

Voters in Georgia must understand that Schumer is a left-wing partisan who means what he says one hundred percent. Schumer has made clear he’s on a mission to make the United States the next failed socialist experiment in world history.

There are many distractions oozing out of the Washington swamp and their allies in the fake news media lately. Their goal is to make patriotic Georgians take their eyes off the ball and forget about the importance of today’s Senate elections.

Voters in Georgia must not let the elitist forces on the left get their way. I don’t care what political party you belong to. If you value the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and the rule of law, you must cast your ballot for Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

There are things in America that transcend partisan politics. The nuclear family, individual liberty, freedom of religion, free market capitalism, respect for law enforcement, and the idea that if you work hard and play by the rules you can accomplish anything in America. These ideals are all on the line today in Georgia.

Things that truly matter to the future of our country are hanging in the balance. Thankfully, these bedrock ideals are things that reasonable Republicans, Independents, and Democrats agree upon. A patriotic coalition of Georgians must come out in force to protect them.

With Schumer in control of the Senate and Speaker Nancy Pelosi holding the gavel in the U.S. House of Representatives, the unhinged radicals would be free to impose their fringe agenda and ideals on the rest of us.

Standing in their way are millions of hardworking Georgians who love their country, their God, their communities, and the heroic veterans, police, and first responders they call neighbors. Georgia, there’s only one message left to send: please shut out the noise, stay focused, and vote like it’s the most important thing you’ve ever done.

If you oppose socialism, and if you favor government with a check and balance that guards against radicalism and lawlessness, vote for David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

The Peach State deserves two U.S. Senators who represent their interests in Washington.

If Warnock and Ossoff make it to the Senate, New York will have four Senators and Georgia won’t have any.

Warnock and Ossoff would immediately surrender their voting cards to Chuck Schumer because Schumer is responsible for raising all the funds from the D.C. swamp to help elect them.

The phrase "the stakes could not be higher" may sound cliché by now but in this case it happens to be the truth. Marxism-Leninism is at the gates.

Washington Democrats’ warped dream of fundamentally changing our beloved Constitutional Republic into a socialist disaster is in reach. These Democrats want to reverse the entire successful Trump America first agenda, which means raising taxes, open borders, gun confiscation, unrestricted abortion on demand, and bowing to the demands of the left-wing cancel culture mob.

In the entire history of our nation, if there was ever a party in Washington that needed a check and balance in the U.S. Senate, it’s these unhinged Democrats.

So if you understand the importance of the filibuster, vote for Perdue and Loeffler.

If you want a watchful eye kept on Communist China, vote for Perdue and Loeffler.

If you prefer nine Supreme Court justices and oppose the Democrat court packing scheme, vote for Perdue and Loeffler. And if you support law and order, vote for Perdue and Loeffler.

Countless Americans from the other 49 states will have Georgia to thank if a pro-America coalition of voters galvanize and turn out in record numbers to spare us from the nightmare scenario of complete Democrat control of the legislative branch of government during the 117th Congress.

