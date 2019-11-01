David N. Bossie

David Bossie: Trump impeachment vote is Democratic declaration of war – Republicans must declare war on Dems
With House passage Thursday of a resolution formalizing their blatantly partisan impeachment witch hunt against President Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her fellow crazed radical Democrats have declared war on the duly elected president of the United States. Now it’s time for Republicans to draw up their own declaration of war.against Democrats.
Rep. Adam Schiff is making an enormous mistake by choosing not to conduct a public fact-finding investigation with a transparent process. Past impeachment inquiries have been run out in the open for a reason – nothing is more serious than attempting to remove a duly elected president from office and the American people should be able to see what’s happening.
