Sen. Thom Tillis: Georgia Senate runoffs – Send Perdue, Loeffler back to DC, send Pelosi, Schumer a message

The future of America is at stake Tuesday in Georgia and voters have a very simple choice. Reelecting Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler will stop the Democrats’ radical, left-wing agenda dead in its tracks and help preserve President Trump’s many accomplishments.

Sending radical liberals Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to Washington would make Chuck Schumer the next Senate Majority Leader and pave the path for him and his allies to turn America into a socialist nation.



Senators Perdue and Loeffler are proven conservatives and political outsiders who have led the fight against the Democrats’ extreme plans for America.



When Washington Democrats launched a divisive and baseless impeachment effort against President Trump, Senators Perdue and Loeffler stood up and called out the shameful smears and partisan political stunts for what they were, leading to the President’s rightful acquittal.

SEN. JONI ERNST: GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFFS -- LET'S WIN THE PEACH STATE AND SAVE AMERICA



After President Trump fulfilled his constitutional duty by nominating Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court, Sens. Perdue and Loeffler ignored the hysterical demands from the left that they delay the nomination or face political retribution. Instead, they held firm and led the fight to get Justice Barrett confirmed, securing a conservative Supreme Court for the next generation in the process.

Senators Perdue and Loeffler have been stalwart champions of President Trump’s agenda on everything from cutting taxes for hardworking families to securing our borders to strengthening our military and keeping our promises to veterans. They will keep fighting to protect everything President Trump has accomplished.



Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock want to go to Washington to erase everything President Trump has done for our country. The first vote they will cast is to make Democrat Chuck Schumer the next Senate Majority Leader. From there, they will act as his rubber-stamps and pass everything on his big government, socialist wish list.

That means President Trump’s tax cuts will turn into tax hikes on American families. Democrats will change the rules and pack the Supreme Court, stealing the conservative majority secured by Trump and turning judges into nothing more than left-wing politicians in robes.

Democrats will literally start tearing down the miles of walls and reinforced infrastructure at our Southern border built by the Trump administration, taking us back to the Obama-era of open borders.

This is why Sen. Schumer recently proclaimed to his liberal supporters that "now we take Georgia, then we change America!"

This is the one time you should actually take Schumer at his word. If he gets the majority, he will change America, and it certainly isn’t going to be the kind of change that makes us more free or prosperous.

And this is exactly why the left is hoping that conservatives in Georgia don’t appreciate what’s really at stake on Tuesday. They hope conservatives simply stay home, and unknowingly hand Ossoff and Warnock victories, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Schumer the keys to power.

However, we know better. Georgia voters who care about the future of our country and protecting President Trump’s accomplishments need to go out and vote Tuesday if they haven’t already.

Let’s send Senators Perdue and Loeffler back to Washington and send Pelosi and Schumer the message that their socialist agenda is now dead on arrival.

