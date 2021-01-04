Jon Ossoff: Georgia Senate runoffs – here's my message for Peach State Republicans

Sen. David Perdue isn't lifting a finger to fight for the $2,000 stimulus checks that President Trump supports.

I will.

I'll fight like hell in the Senate to send immediate financial relief to your family during this crisis.

I may not always vote the way you want on every issue. (You shouldn't trust anyone who promises to.)

But I’ll never BS you about where I stand. I'll welcome scrutiny and criticism. I’ll answer tough questions in public and I’ll welcome debate.

Meanwhile, David Perdue is too much of a coward even to debate me. I debated an empty podium, because Perdue lacks the courage to fight for his convictions and answer questions in public. Is that cowardice worthy of your support?

Aren't we tired of politicians with no core beliefs, who say one thing in private and another when the cameras are on?

For example, Perdue tells his establishment donors behind closed doors that President Trump’s poor performance is to blame for Trump’s defeat in Georgia, but sings a different tune in public.

It's two-faced. It's phony.

Let me be clear about my priorities. I’ll work to re-open the nine rural hospitals that have closed in Georgia in the last decade. I’ll fight for a historic infrastructure plan to create millions of new jobs and revitalize American manufacturing. I’ll vote to expand Pell Grants to make college affordable.

David Perdue opposes all of this. Perdue's not for working people. He’s for guys like him, who got rich sending our jobs to Mexico and China.

Perdue is a dime-a-dozen politician, up to his neck in the corruption that taints both political parties, whose bank accounts are stacked with corporate cash. I assure you Perdue would never admit that.

That corruption is why Perdue voted to send vast sums to Wall Street during this pandemic, while for months and months he opposed the direct stimulus relief that both President Trump and Democrats demand today.

That corruption is why those nine Georgia hospitals were allowed to close while politicians like Perdue have handed out our tax dollars to elite donors.

That corruption is why guys like Perdue, who said under oath he "spent most of [his] career" outsourcing jobs, were allowed to destroy American manufacturing and send American jobs to foreign countries.

And those attack ads you've seen against me? They're funded by drug and insurance companies and big banks, who have spent tens of millions of dollars smearing me as some kind of terrorist, socialist, Communist sympathizer.

It's ridiculous. I was born and raised in Georgia. I’m a small business owner. My company has produced award-winning investigations of ISIS terrorists.

But I don't mind the corporate-funded attacks, because I'm taking a stand for what I believe in. I say bring it on!

I'm asking for your vote. Not because we agree on everything — but because that isn't really the point.

The point isn't Democrats against Republicans. It's The People against Crooks – crooks who are lining their pockets in office while they refuse to fight for the people.

I'm firmly on the side of the people.

