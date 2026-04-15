DAVID MARCUS: How many Swalwell-style creeps are Democrats protecting?

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The most amazing thing, though certainly not the most disgusting, about the revelations of sexual impropriety by Democrat California Rep. Eric Swalwall is that somehow this man thought he could run for governor despite the horrifying allegations hanging over his head.

The most obvious answer as to why the TikTok video-producing congressman thought he could pull this off is that he believed the Democratic Party and its media allies would protect him. Frankly, he was correct about that, right up until he wasn’t.

The fact is that Salwell’s mistreatment of women has been an open secret in the swamp of DC for over a decade. And it's nothing new: Today, we read with shock about the sexual antics of men like Ted Kennedy in the 1980s that went widely unreported, but that was before the #MeToo movement.

These days, we assume that the media and political parties will swoop in on well-known allegations of sexual abuse. Maybe that would have happened if Swalwell had an R after his name, but it didn’t.

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As his friends jump like rats from the sinking USS Swalwell, it is worth pondering how many other powerful Democrats have skeletons like his in the closet that the party’s shadowy leadership can call on to destroy them at the drop of a hat.

It is as clear as is the summer sun that the timing of Swalwell’s fall from grace was no accident. He was leading the polls for the party's nomination for governor, and Democrats clearly knew that if he faced off against a GOP nominee in the general election, he might well lose.

Just as with Sleepy Joe Biden, it was former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, donning her black-hooded robe and wielding her political sickle to give her former mentee Swalwell the call of death, telling him to drop out.

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Just as with Biden, whose mental decline was clear to anyone paying attention, Pelosi and her party are pretending they are shocked, just shocked, to learn of Swalwell’s illicit and allegedly criminal dalliances.

But let’s not kid ourselves. Captain Renoult was more shocked to discover gambling at Rick’s Cafe than Pelosi was about Swalwell’s raging libido.

We have long known that the Democratic Party does not let outsiders win big races. Just ask Bernie Sanders, who was knifed by the establishment in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential nomination fights. But Swalwell is no outsider.

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I believe these women and think Swalwell’s a creep, but why didn’t they come forward when he was running for president (remember that)? It was obviously done now to clear the field and block the freak accident of Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco emerging from a jungle primary to leave just two Republicans on the general election ballot.

It starts to seem like the Democrats have something on everyone to the point that they can push a button and get rid of them whenever they need to.

This even applies to historical figures at this point. Take legendary workers' rights icon Caesar Chavez, who was recently canceled almost as fast as Swalwell when Republicans started pointing out that Chavez hated illegal immigration.

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Once again, liberal leadership activated the ejector seat and suddenly Chavez went from hero to having his name scrubbed off of buildings.

Long have admiring pundits celebrated the ability of Pelosi to rule her caucus, but now we have to wonder how much of that coercive power was basically a promise to keep secrets.

President Donald Trump often miserates about the fact that controlling Republicans is like herding cats while Democrats always stick together. But what if the glue is the communal fear of scandals being exposed?

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One thing is certain, there are a lot of nervous Democrats on Capitol Hill this week, especially as gossip network TMZ has opened a DC office, its spies now lurking from Capital Grille to Butterworth’s in search of licentious legislators.

Nobody knows what further shoes may drop here, but Swalwell’s close friend, Sen. Ruben Gallego, looked like a teenager who got caught shoplifting at Walmart when he faced reporters on Tuesday.

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Apparently the senator had heard rumors that his best friend was "flirty," but nothing more, and if you believe that then I have a bullet train in California to sell you.

A famous 1930s radio drama had the catchphrase, "Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men? The Shadow knows!" For elected Democrats, it's not the Shadow they have to worry about. It is the party that knows, and it is the party that can end their careers, as quickly as they made them.