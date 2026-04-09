My coworkers asked about my Christian beliefs. Then I lost my job

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I am a sophomore at Boyce College, a Christian university in Louisville, Kentucky. In November 2024, I took a job as a barista at Heine Brothers Coffee to support myself financially and help cover the financial strains that college can bring. It was a great job that fit well with my busy class schedule and assignments. Whether I was putting smiles on customers’ faces or having fun with coworkers, my shifts went by quickly, and I enjoyed the work. I would have never guessed how it would end.

My Christian faith is a core part of who I am. My faith in Christ defines who I am and how I view the world. I am a sinner saved by grace and God has changed my heart. Ever since Christ saved me, I now seek to love others as Christ first loved us. That is my joy in life.

During a shift last October, two coworkers discovered I attend a Christian college and immediately sparked a conversation about my religious beliefs on marriage, sexuality, and other sensitive topics. I’ve always been open to answering questions about my faith, so when given this opportunity to share my Christian views, I responded truthfully, respectfully, and only when invited to share.

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I believe that everyone is on their own faith journey and I respect people’s right to reach their own conclusions and have their own beliefs. I am always willing to listen to what others believe and share my faith while respecting others' decisions. I’m always intrigued to learn more about others and get to know people on a deeper level.

A specific question posed to me by my coworkers during that shift was extremely personal and uncomfortable. Regarding my views on sexuality and marriage, I was asked, "So, you are waiting till marriage then?" But because they wanted to listen, I was willing to speak the truth in love, standing firm in my beliefs. Even as we got deeper into conversations, I continued to answer all questions carefully and gently.

If the story ended there, I would just consider it a peaceful conversation between people who disagree. Unfortunately, it didn’t.

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A week later, I received a text from my manager at Heine Brothers with this abrupt message: "After careful review and investigation, we have determined that your behavior has violated Heine Bros’ policies regarding respectful workplace conduct and anti-discrimination. It was reported and confirmed that you engaged in conversations in the workplace where you expressed religious beliefs in a manner that was unwelcome and offensive to others. These conversations created discomfort among team members and contributed to a work environment inconsistent with our company values and code of conduct." And at the conclusion of the text message, with no opportunity for discussion, face-to-face meeting or open dialogue, it read, "As per our internal policies and after a thorough investigation, we have decided to terminate your employment with Heine Bros effective immediately."

I find this whole situation disheartening and frightening. I was never given the opportunity to share my side of the story, describe how the questions were asked, or explain how I simply shared my own personal beliefs

I find this whole situation disheartening and frightening. I was never given the opportunity to share my side of the story, describe how the questions were asked, or explain how I simply shared my own personal beliefs. People might not agree with my religious beliefs, but alignment with my personal opinions is not the issue. The freedom for coworkers to voluntarily converse and share differing viewpoints without fear of termination is what’s at stake here.

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Heine Brothers states on its website, "Our shops are more than just places to get a great cup of coffee - they are comfortable and welcoming spaces that offer a great place to study, work from home, or relax…our shops are perfect for getting some work done or just taking a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life." I found this to be true during my time there. There was laughter, conversation, at times silence, and all in all an environment that Heine Brothers promised.

It’s ironic then that, when asked about my views on important topics, in the very same place where all people are ‘welcome,’ I was fired for responding to a question from a coworker. I was fired for my faith. Christians are called to speak the truth in love, and I firmly believe that is what I have done. I hope to encourage others going through a similar situation to stay firm in their faith and trust that God will do the rest.

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My simple request is that Heine Brothers offer the same safe and welcoming environment to its religious workers that it offers to its customers.

No one should be fired for respectfully sharing their religious viewpoints—especially when asked.