Dan Gainor: New York Times surrender — leftist takeover continues after Cotton op-ed

Surrender is just one word, but the pretentious leftists at The New York Times used 322 words to raise the white flag — again.

The Times, D-N.Y., ran an op-ed from Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., that urged the president to “Send In the Troops” to quell the rioting across the nation. Cotton said President Donald Trump should deploy the Insurrection Act, which is supported by “58 percent of registered voters.”

Times staffers were not in that majority. They reacted with what the Daily Beast called an “Open Revolt” and forced their bosses to give in to the mob on Thursday. Late Friday, the paper added 322 words to the op-ed and gave in once more.

DAVID MARCUS: TOM COTTON'S NEW YORK TIMES OP-ED HYSTERIA REVEALS SHOCKING COWARDICE AT THE PAPER

Here’s the money line to appease the mob: “we have concluded that the essay fell short of our standards and should not have been published.”

“Should not have been published!” Perhaps The Times should change its slogan and have those words appear on every edition of the paper.

The appeasement continued by whining about “the tone of the essay,” saying it “in places is needlessly harsh and falls short of the thoughtful approach that advances useful debate.”

Wow, “needlessly harsh?” Our cities are burning and being looted, including New York, where this travesty of journalism is published, but let’s not be needlessly harsh.

The paper didn’t hide the reason for its wimp out. It’s there in the first sentence: “this essay met strong criticism from many readers (and many Times colleagues), prompting editors to review the piece and the editing process.”

The parenthetical says it all. Coddled Times staffers were mad that someone expressed an opinion they didn’t agree with.

The result is the far-left Times, one of the most influential news outlets in the nation, is being pushed into complete loony land.

You can’t have that at The Times, where even the allegedly right-leaning staffers regularly take left-wing positions. Columnist Bret Stephens, who Times employees seem to despise for being right-wing, hates both the Second Amendment and is an avowed Never Trumper. His most recent piece was headlined, “Donald Trump Is Our National Catastrophe.”

But you’re never left enough for The Times now. The paper had already capitulated Thursday night, claiming the Cotton op-ed “fell short of the newspaper’s standards” in a separate article. Spokeswoman Eileen Murphy pretended “that a rushed editorial process led to the publication of an Op-Ed that did not meet our standards.”

This wasn’t the first time Executive Editor Dean Baquet cowered in front of The Times mob. In August, the paper ran a five-word headline that was skewered by the left, especially at The Times. The headline said simply: “TRUMP URGES UNITY VS. RACISM.”

The headline was changed multiple times and then Baquet held an embarrassing staff meeting where he was criticized for not being liberal enough. He admitted “that our readers and some of our staff cheer us when we take on Donald Trump, but they jeer at us when we take on Joe Biden.”

Things have devolved since, which explains the latest freakout. Opinion editor Bari Weiss described the conflict as the “civil war inside The New York Times between the (mostly young) wokes the (mostly 40+) liberal.”

She’s spot on. America’s left has radicalized in ways we’ve seen only in places like Cuba, Venezuela and the old USSR. It’s not just the rioters in the streets. It’s the people who claim to report on the news in an objective way. They have taken the knee and bowed to their woke employees, deciding that opposition voices are not welcome … because they are scary.

Every fight in the near future will be like this — one of safety vs. liberty. And The Times no longer pretends to believe in liberty, just surrender.

