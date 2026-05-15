Chill coming from Trump’s summit with Xi is proof of a new Cold War with China

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Before President Donald Trump departed for Beijing, I warned in these pages that his summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping would not simply be another diplomatic meeting about tariffs and trade. I argued it would instead expose the deeper reality now reshaping global affairs: America and China are increasingly operating within conditions resembling a new Cold War — driven by military power, economic leverage, competing technological ambitions and irreconcilable visions for world order.

The summit confirmed that assessment in ways even I did not fully anticipate.

The headlines following the two-day meeting at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People focused on symbolism, modest trade discussions, and elaborate pageantry. Yet beneath the surface, three realities stood out. Taiwan overshadowed everything. Iran exposed the limits of Chinese cooperation. And Xi himself chose language drawn from ancient Greek warfare to remind Washington of what this rivalry ultimately means.

The summit managed tensions. It did not resolve them.

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The clearest signal came when Xi warned Trump directly that mishandling Taiwan could lead to "clashes and even conflicts" between the two nations. According to the Chinese foreign ministry readout, Xi declared Taiwan "the most important issue in China-U.S. relations," adding that if it is "handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability. Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy."

That language was extraordinary — and deliberate.

Few Americans fully grasp what is actually at stake. Taiwan anchors the first island chain — the geographic barrier stretching from Japan through the Philippines that limits China’s naval reach into the broader Pacific. Taiwan’s manufacturers produce the vast majority of the world’s most advanced semiconductors, powering everything from smartphones to military systems. Under the Taiwan Relations Act, Washington is committed to providing Taiwan the means to defend itself. A Chinese seizure would shatter American credibility with every ally from Tokyo to Manila.

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Chinese officials choose their words with precision, especially during state summits. Xi’s warning was not diplomatic filler — it was a direct reminder that Beijing views Taiwan as the central test of Communist Party legitimacy. Notably, Trump did not respond to a reporter’s question about Taiwan while standing beside Xi, and the White House readout of the bilateral meeting never mentioned Taiwan at all.

Even more revealing was Xi’s invocation of the Thucydides Trap — the concept popularized by Harvard political scientist Graham Allison suggesting that war often erupts when a rising power threatens to displace an established one. Xi asked publicly whether the United States and China could "overcome the Thucydides Trap and establish a new paradigm for relations between great powers."

Even as Trump emphasized friendship, trade and "fantastic deals" on the return flight to Washington, Xi was framing the relationship in terms of historic rivalry and potential conflict. That asymmetry is now one of the defining takeaways from Beijing.

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That contrast tells us much about how Beijing sees the future.

The summit also demonstrated that Washington and Beijing remain deeply divided over Iran, despite public statements suggesting alignment. Both sides announced that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open and that Iran cannot obtain a nuclear weapon. According to the White House readout, Xi also expressed interest in purchasing more American oil to reduce China’s dependence on that critical waterway.

Under the Taiwan Relations Act, Washington is committed to providing Taiwan the means to defend itself. A Chinese seizure would shatter American credibility with every ally from Tokyo to Manila.

The substance told a different story.

CHINA’S IRAN TIES COMPLICATE TRUMP-XI SUMMIT AS TENSIONS TEST US LEVERAGE

China depends on Gulf oil for the bulk of its energy imports, making regional stability a genuine interest for Beijing. Yet intelligence reporting has established that Chinese-linked entities provided Iran with dual-use technologies, missile component, and sodium perchlorate — a key solid-rocket fuel precursor — even as Washington objected.

Xi told Trump privately that China would not provide Iran military equipment and wanted the strait reopened, but offered no concrete plan and no public commitment. As Foreign Policy noted, the summit produced "few wins" on Iran.

Beijing may selectively cooperate where Chinese interests overlap with America’s — particularly on energy flows and regional stability. But Washington should not confuse tactical alignment with strategic partnership. Iran remains useful to Beijing precisely because it distracts Washington, strains American military resources and complicates our posture across the Indo-Pacific.

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To his credit, Trump achieved one immediate objective: preventing the summit from deteriorating into open hostility. His personal diplomacy reduced short-term tensions and preserved direct communication between nuclear powers managing simultaneous crises over Iran, Taiwan and the global economy. Washington and Beijing are now practicing what might be called managed rivalry — competing intensely while working to prevent direct conflict.

The real struggle extends far beyond trade. It encompasses semiconductor dominance, rare earth minerals, cyber operations and control of the computing infrastructure that will define the next generation of military power. That is why Nvidia’s Jensen Huang joined the delegation as a last-minute addition.

According to CNN, his presence symbolized the contest for computing dominance. Both governments understand — as I detail in my new book, "The New AI Cold War" — that whoever leads in advanced machine-learning systems and computing infrastructure will hold military and geopolitical advantages for decades to come.

Xi understands that fully. China is rapidly integrating automated decision systems into military command networks, predictive surveillance platforms and cyber operations — not for economic competitiveness alone, but for strategic dominance that renders American power secondary before a shot is ever fired.

That is why Americans should resist interpreting the summit’s warm optics as evidence the rivalry is fading. The state banquets, the Temple of Heaven tour, Trump’s September White House invitation to Xi — these created an image of stability. The substance of what Xi said points elsewhere.

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Xi effectively told the United States: we prefer cooperation, but on Taiwan we will not bend. And the historical concept he chose to frame that message, the Thucydides Trap, is a pattern that ends in war 12 times out of 16. It was not accidental.

That leaves Washington with a strategy that is difficult but unavoidable. America must strengthen deterrence in the Indo-Pacific, accelerate semiconductor independence and maintain open communication channels between nuclear powers. Deterrence only works when an adversary believes America possesses both the capability and the will to act.

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Proverbs warns that a prudent man sees danger and takes refuge, while the simple pass on and suffer for it. The Trump-Xi summit did not create the danger now approaching from Beijing. It simply made visible what serious analysts have understood for years — and what those who prefer comfortable illusions continue to refuse to see.

The new Cold War is already here. The summit proved it.