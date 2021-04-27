Sen. Ted Cruz: Biden's State of the Union update – here's the truth you won't hear from the president

President Biden will address a joint session of Congress Thursday night and give Americans an update on the state of the union as he approaches his 100th day in office.

He will tout the $1.9 trillion COVID bill he signed – of which only 9% goes to actual COVID relief. He will also trumpet his $2 trillion infrastructure plan that would do very little to improve America’s infrastructure. And it’s been reported that he’ll propose an "American Families Plan" that is likely to cost over a trillion dollars, as well as a huge tax increase that would take more out of the pockets of hardworking Americans in a struggling economy.

In fact, let me save you an hour of your time this evening and sum up President Biden’s speech in three words: boring, but radical.

Wrapped up in stately, bureaucratic and polite prose will be proposals that would take away more of Americans’ hard-earned money, increase the national debt, and increase the dependence of millions of Americans on the federal government while destroying jobs.

What Biden won’t tell is the truth about the effect his policies are already having on Americans. So allow me to give you the real state of the union.

In his first week in office, Biden made radical changes to U.S. policy that have had ripple effects all over the United States and beyond. Number one, he canceled the Keystone XL pipeline and gave 11,000 Americans – including 8,000 union workers – a pink slip during a pandemic that has decimated the economy. Stopping the Keystone XL pipeline, in the words of one laid-off pipeline worker, was "a pretty good gut punch."

Number two, Biden stopped construction of the border wall, reinstated the failed catch and release policy, and ended the very successful Remain in Mexico policy that President Trump negotiated with the government of Mexico. The Remain in Mexico policy established that immigrants from Central America who had crossed illegally through Mexico would stay in Mexico while their asylum cases were adjudicated in the United States. That agreement was a great victory, and it resulted in a massive drop in illegal immigration – so much so that in 2020 the United States experienced the lowest level of illegal immigration in 45 years. Now, because of Joe Biden’s policies, we have the highest rate of illegal immigration in 20 years.

The fact of the matter is that President Biden is beholden to the far left of his party.

Number three, Biden rejoined the Paris climate agreement. In doing so, he’s indicated that he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh. Rejoining the Paris agreement isn’t about "restoring America’s leadership abroad" or "solving the climate crisis." It’s about Democrats’ plans to destroy jobs they don’t like, including thousands of manufacturing jobs, and ceding control of our energy future to other countries.

I also believe this renewed "commitment" to the Paris agreement will be used by the Biden administration as justification for a whole litany of new executive actions and burdensome regulations to shape our energy and environmental policy, which will burden American families, manufacturers and businesses with higher energy costs at a time when they’re already struggling

And the irony? Without the Paris climate agreement, the United States has led the world in emissions reductions. Over the last 50 years the United States has dramatically reduced the levels of some of the most harmful pollutants and improved the air quality for all Americans, while at the same time helping more people get better paying jobs and improving their lives.

Further, after promising to go "well beyond court packing" on the campaign trail last year, Biden has signed an executive order establishing a commission to look at changing the dynamics of the Supreme Court, and Democrats in Congress are keen on packing the Supreme Court with four more justices.

Democrats are angry that President Trump filled judicial vacancies with more than 200 principled constitutionalists, including three justices on the Supreme Court. Democrats are filled with rage, and they’re perfectly happy to destroy the independence of the judiciary by packing the Supreme Court with four liberal activist judges.

At a time when we are so often one vote away from seeing our fundamental liberties taken away at the Supreme Court – our freedom of speech, our Second Amendment rights, our religious liberty – we cannot have Democrats change the structure of the Supreme Court to achieve their partisan ends.

The fact of the matter is that President Biden is beholden to the far left of his party, including avowed socialists like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who want to destroy the American blue-collar economy, spend trillions of dollars on socialist programs, and bankrupt the United States while opening our borders to human traffickers and drug cartels. For the sake of our country, we cannot let that happen.

In the Senate, I’m fighting each and every day for the things Americans want most – more jobs, more opportunity, and higher wages. People want to achieve the American Dream, but Joe Biden’s radical vision for our country is an American nightmare.

