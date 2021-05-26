Fox News Poll: Voters support Israel, favor sending aid and weapons

Most American voters side with Israel in the Mideast conflict, and over half favor the United States helping with money and weapons, according to the latest Fox News survey.

By a 56-38 percent margin, voters approve of providing the Israeli government with financial aid for its military, and are almost as supportive on selling weapons to Israel (51 percent favor, 44 percent oppose).

Progressives like Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (D) oppose a $735 million dollar weapons sale, but the Biden administration has committed to helping Israel.

In general, 59 percent of voters say they side more with the Israelis, while 24 percent sympathize with the Palestinians.

Among Republicans, 78 percent back the Israelis and 10 percent the Palestinians. Democrats divide more evenly: 42 percent side with the Israelis and 35 percent the Palestinians.

Republicans are also much more inclined than Democrats to favor both giving financial aid to Israel (71 percent vs. 47 percent respectively) and selling it weapons (67 percent vs. 42 percent).

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has held since May 21.

Two-thirds of voters (66 percent) report closely following the Mideast conflict, including 25 percent who are following news about it "very" closely. Democrats and Republicans (70 percent each) are equally likely to be monitoring it closely, while independents are less so (49 percent).

More voters disapprove (52 percent) than approve (43 percent) of the job President Biden is doing handling foreign policy generally.

For his overall performance as president, Biden receives positive ratings: 54 percent approve vs. 42 percent disapprove.

Conducted May 22-25, 2021 under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company (R), this Fox News Poll includes interviews with 1,003 randomly chosen registered voters nationwide who spoke with live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones. The total sample has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points.

Fox News’ Victoria Balara contributed to this report.