Fox News Poll: Half of voters are unfamiliar with critical race theory

As critical race theory continues to be hotly debated among parents, educators, and politicians across the country, a Fox News Poll finds that half are unfamiliar with the concept.



The survey, released Friday, shows many registered voters are unacquainted with CRT: 49 percent are extremely or very familiar, while 41 percent are not very or not at all familiar -- and another 10 percent can’t say or have never heard of it.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL POLL RESULTS

Nonwhite voters (60 percent) are more likely than Whites (45 percent) to say they are familiar with critical race theory, and parents (55 percent) are more likely than nonparents (47 percent).

Meanwhile, when asked which group is more favored in the United States, Whites or minorities, voters increasingly say minorities. Some 36 percent feel that way, up 13 percentage points since August 2017. However, more (43 percent) think Whites are advantaged, unchanged from four years ago. One in five says neither is favored (15 percent) or is unsure (6 percent).

Increases in the view that minorities are favored over whites in the U.S. come from a broad array of groups: Blacks (+16), Republicans (+16), men (+14), women (+11), Democrats (+10), and Hispanics (+9) are all more likely to think minorities are the preferred group.

Cruz introduces bill to block federal funding for critical race theory



When it comes to teaching CRT to the youth of America, those who say they are familiar with the concept have split views, with 37 percent in favor of teaching it in public schools and 43 percent opposed.



When narrowing it down to just parents who say they are familiar with the concept: 50 percent are for adding it to the curriculum vs. 31 percent against.



Roughly half of White voters familiar with CRT oppose teaching the theory in schools (48 percent), while nearly half of nonwhite voters support it (49 percent support).



Among voters overall, just a quarter are in favor (25 percent) while a third oppose (33 percent) teaching CRT to U.S. students. Still, the biggest share, 40 percent, haven’t heard enough to provide an opinion.



In addition, when voters overall are asked how well they think critical race theory describes the way American society works, roughly a quarter says it describes it well (27 percent), while another 41 percent disagrees.



That gap narrows when only looking at the subgroup of those familiar with CRT: 42 percent says it describes American society well and 47 percent not well.