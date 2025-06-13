Young voters give Trump mixed grades in NY Times survey, but majority say US will be ‘better’ in four years

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Many of the young voters recently surveyed in a New York Times focus group gave President Donald Trump passing grades for his term so far, with a majority of those asked saying they believe the country will be better off once he's done with it.

The Times spoke to 13 voters in their 20s about how they feel about "the way things are going in the country these days" – a topic area that included their thoughts on artificial intelligence, social media, the economy, the current political climate, and the future. While many expressed worry about the current state of the country, eight said they believe Trump is doing fine, and seven said the country will be better off in four years.

"I like how stern he is, how focused he is on at least trying to get something done," a 23-year-old Latino and Republican voter named Evan said of Trump. "But I mean, I feel as though Trump actually cares about creating change. Pep in his step, at least. Biden was, like, a Sleepy Joe."

The Times asked these 13 20-somethings, "Do you think things will be better, worse or the same four years from now?" Seven of them agreed that things "will be better," three said things "will be worse," and three said they would remain "the same."

One of the more optimistic individuals was a 27-year-old woman and Democratic voter named Jonnie.

She told the Times, "I just think this administration will stabilize. I think it’s scaring a lot of people. Maybe I’m just being hopeful, too. But I think inflation will probably be better by then. I can’t imagine this direction forever. I think things will just stabilize."

Evan told the paper he thinks things will be better because the Trump administration will do a better job the second time around.

"I would just hope they’ll learn from their past mistakes. After four years, if you don’t get better or something, then what are you doing? So I would just hope," he said.

However, a Democratic voter from Texas named Bayleigh told The Times she believes things will remain as chaotic as she says things have been.

"It’ll be the end of Trump’s administration, but I think the instability will remain consistent through the next four years," Bayleigh said.

Later in the survey, the outlet asked the 13 individuals to give Trump a letter grade. No one gave him an A, but five of them – three Republicans and two independents – gave him a B. Three of them – two independents and one Democratic voter – gave him a C. One Republican and a Democrat gave him a D, and a Democratic voter named Molly gave him his only F out of the group.

The Times asked Darrion, a Republican from Indiana, why he gave a Trump a C.

"I think it’s a little bit positive and negative," Darrion said. "I’m positive in the sense that I like the way he’s portraying the image of America on an international scale, like the trade wars, tariffs and all that. And negatively because of his impact in cryptocurrency and the stock market."

Jonnie, the Democratic voter who gave Trump a C, told the outlet, "Nothing horrible has happened, really. I guess that makes it OK. But at the same time, tariffs and stuff — I don’t like that."