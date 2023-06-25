Wyoming university sorority pushes back against lawsuit over transgender member

The Kappa Kappa Gamma chapter of the University of Wyoming filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit brought by former and current sorority members for allowing a biological male to join their female space.

The lawsuit was originally filed by seven anonymous members back in March over the inclusion of a trans woman, 21-year-old Artemis Langford into the sorority last year. According to reports, the women alleged that Langford had "been voyeuristically peeping on them while they were in intimate situations, and, in at least one occasion, had a visible erection while doing so."

By Tuesday, however, the school’s sorority chapter fought back against the "frivolous" lawsuit and defended allowing the student to join.

"The central issue in this case is simple: do the plaintiffs have a legal right to be in a sorority that excludes transgender women? They do not," the motion read.

The sorority also suggested, according to the New York Post, that the women were motivated by political purposes, particularly through its use of the term "woman."

"Plaintiffs request the Court to insert itself into this controversial political debate and declare that a private organization can only interpret the term ‘woman’ using Plaintiffs’ exclusionary definition of biologically born females," the motion read.

It continued, "Kappa defines its membership in its position statement adopted in 2015 as individuals who identify as women… Plaintiffs cannot identify any bylaw, standing rule, or policy that prohibits Kappa from taking this position, and the term is unquestionably open to multiple interpretations."

Responding to the women’s complaints, the sorority also added that they could always resign from the organization if "a position of inclusion is too offensive to their personal values."

An attorney for Langford wrote a separate filing on the same day in support of the motion to dismiss, claiming that the women flung "dehumanizing mud" in the lawsuit "to bully Ms. Langford on the national stage."

"This, alone, merits dismissal," the filing read.

Despite requests to remain anonymous, a U.S. District Court judge ordered the women to reveal their names in order to proceed with the lawsuit. Six of the seven women complied with the order, revealing their names to be Jaylyn Westenbroek, Hannah Holtmeier, Allison Coghan, Grace Choate, Madeline Ramar and Megan Kosar.

Three of these women appeared on "The Ingraham Angle" in May to discuss their dedication to the cause.

[W]e're fighting for the importance of women's spaces and what it truly means to be a woman. We were promised from the beginning that we would have a sisterhood, meaning only females, and our national sorority has failed us," Jaylyn said.

When Langford was originally inducted into the sorority, reports noted that Kappa Kappa Gamma was "the first sorority in the University of Wyoming’s history to accept an open-transgender student into their ranks."