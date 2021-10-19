Will Cain: American freedoms have been smothered by entitlement

"Fox News Primetime" host Will Cain said America's "expectations of greatness" are being "systematically dismantled" by Joe Biden and the Left Monday.

BUTTIGIEG UNDER FIRE FOR CLAIMING SUPPLY CHAIN CRISIS DUE TO BIDEN GUIDING COUNTRY OUT OF RECESSION

WILL CAIN: Playing the role of Judge Smailes today, though, is The Washington Post. In an op-ed, the Post says We've been "spoiled" and to "keep those expectations reasonable."

And in here we find the spirit of what is really happening. Look, it's maybe less recent and less obvious, but it's not just our supply chain that's broken. Our expectations of greatness and the American spirit are being systematically dismantled. America has always been a land of freedom that teaches you that the sky is the limit that you will succeed or you will fail based upon your ability and your effort. And every phrase of the sentence that I just uttered has been smothered in a soft pillow of entitlement, victimhood and security.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: