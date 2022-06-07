Expand / Collapse search
Former Trump commerce secretary: Biden's foreign policy keeps me up at night

Biden admin considers relaxing Trump-era China trade tariffs

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Former Trump Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross says he’s ‘very worried’ Biden will blunder the U.S. into a series of conflicts around the world.

Former U.S. Secretary of Commerce under President Trump Wilbur Ross revealed the concern about the Biden administration that keeps him up at night. On "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday, Ross said he's "very worried" about Biden's foreign policy and "footsies with the Iranians" bringing the U.S. into more conflict.

BIDEN ADMIN MAY RELAX CHINA TARIFFS IN BID TO EASE INFLATION, COMMERCE SECRETARY SAYS

WILBUR ROSS: Well, there are a lot of things that [keep me up at night]. Mainly what I worry about is actually the foreign policy. I'm very, very worried that we're going to blunder ourselves into a whole series of conflicts around the world. I mean, trying to make footsies with the Iranians, it's not a good idea.

