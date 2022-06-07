Former Trump commerce secretary: Biden's foreign policy keeps me up at night

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former U.S. Secretary of Commerce under President Trump Wilbur Ross revealed the concern about the Biden administration that keeps him up at night. On "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday, Ross said he's "very worried" about Biden's foreign policy and "footsies with the Iranians" bringing the U.S. into more conflict.

WILBUR ROSS: Well, there are a lot of things that [keep me up at night]. Mainly what I worry about is actually the foreign policy. I'm very, very worried that we're going to blunder ourselves into a whole series of conflicts around the world. I mean, trying to make footsies with the Iranians, it's not a good idea.

