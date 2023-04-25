Expand / Collapse search
EDUCATION
Published

West Virginia University permanently adopts test-optional policy to help curb applicants' 'stress'

Some WVU programs may have policies that still require scores for placement purposes

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
West Virginia University (WVU) decided to adopt a test-optional policy it suggests will allow applicants to help eliminate barriers to achieving their college goals.

The school formally announced the decision Monday after the WVU Board of Governors approved the measure permanently extending COVID-era policies allowing applicants to apply without providing scores for exams like the SAT and ACT. 

"WVU is a leader in providing students with new choices when it comes to college and, with this permanent test-optional move, joins the growing number of institutions nationwide that are taking this approach to college admissions," George Zimmerman, assistant vice president for Enrollment Management, said of the policy, according to WVU Today.

""Students have been embracing test-optional admissions processes as part of their college searches since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and, going forward, we have an obligation to remove any barriers that may deter those interested in higher education," he continued.

The policy was first introduced ahead of the fall 2020 semester with the aim of being temporary but had since been extended three times and the permanent policy will take effect once the last extension expires in spring 2024, according to the outlet.

Initially, the option served to "to address ongoing pandemic effects and reduce the overall stress of the college application process for students."

Test scores for the SAT and ACT will still prove beneficial for those who elect to take either exam since students are rendered ineligible for certain scholarships without providing test scores.

Certain WVU programs could also require a look at test performance since some use these numbers for course placement.

Many institutions of higher education adopted similar policies during the pandemic as testing centers closed due to safety concerns and quarantine policies. 

College-bound high schoolers have since benefited from more open admissions policies that allow them to skip out on standardized tests if they feel the option best suits their needs for a well-rounded application.

According to FairTest, the National Center for Fair and Open Testing, over 1,800 colleges and universities across the U.S. have made the SAT and/or ACT optional for applicants, but some only limit the test-optional option for students who meet certain criteria such as GPA or class rank.

Some colleges, including University of California and the California State University, have eliminated test scores from their criteria altogether, opting for a "test free" admissions process.

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.