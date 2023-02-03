Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia
Published

WV Marshall University announces 54th Annual Winter Jazz Festival

West Virginia festival will be held Feb.16-18 and will feature local and national jazz talent

Associated Press
The Marshall University School of Music will present its 54th Annual Winter Jazz Festival Feb. 16-18 with a series of free public performances.

The festival will feature local, regional and national jazz talent, including Dr. Joseph Jefferson, a West Virginia University graduate who is now director of jazz studies at Southeast Missouri State University.

West Virginia’s Marshall University of School of Music will host another Winter Jazz Festival on Feb. 16-18.

The festival kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, with College Night, featuring jazz bands from Marshall and WVU. At 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, the Jewel City Jazz Orchestra performs, followed by the Joseph Jefferson Quartet. On Saturday, Feb. 18, the Thundering Herd All-Star Jazz Ensemble, a collection of some of the area’s most talented high school jazz students, performs at 6 p.m. They are followed by the Marshall University Jazz Ensemble I, featuring Jefferson.

Regional high school and middle school jazz ensembles will perform during the day on Friday and Saturday. More information is available at www.marshall.edu/music/jazz.