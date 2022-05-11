Expand / Collapse search
Watters: It's clear now that Biden 'neither' cares more or is competent

Jesse Watters roasts Biden's visit to IL farm to talk inflation

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Biden is out pushing the same tired talking points: Judge Jeanine

‘The Five’ discusses the GOP hitting back at Biden blaming Republicans for the surge in inflation while refusing to acknowledge his dysfunctional policies.

‘The Five’ showcases how GOP members are clapping back at Biden placing the blame on Republicans for spiking inflation and the president's complete lack of competency.

JESSE WATTERS: I'm just trying to figure out what they said on "The View." It was over my head. It was really, really enlightening. Apparently, if you listen to "The View," if you're sitting around the kitchen table, everything's terrible. But none of it's Joe Biden's fault. Joe Biden came in. He was supposed to care more and he was supposed to be more competent. And it's clear now he's neither. Right now he went to a farm. And I know he's not running for reelection because you know where the farm was? Farm was in Illinois. If you're running for reelection, you go to a farm in Iowa and this guy's done. He's not going anywhere. And he wasn't even in front of, like, some nice cornstalks or anything like that. You got to go out, if you're going to a farm, you got to see a farm. You got to see green, you got to see stalks. I couldn't see any of it. Here's the other thing. He goes out there and he says that the farmers are going to get technical assistance from the government. You think farmers need help from the government? The farmers, they don't need help. They know how to plant crops. What's the government going to tell the farmers to do? 

