Washington Post reporter corrects story on Postal Service exemption from Biden vaccine mandate

A Washington Post reporter on Thursday night corrected a report claiming that U.S. Postal Service workers – a group of about 650,000 people – would be exempt from President Biden’s executive order calling for federal employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"JUST IN: White House official now says USPS workers ARE part of the federal vaccine mandate order under OSHA jurisdiction, though technically not under the executive order," Post reporter Jacob Bogage wrote on Twitter.

"Deleting a previous thread that was based on earlier reporting," he added. "Will also momentarily update our writeup."

Previously, the Post reported that postal workers would only be "strongly encouraged" to comply with Biden's mandate, citing information from a White House official who requested anonymity.

The Post story mentioned that many of the Postal Service’s work force of nearly 650,000 people were members of the American Postal Workers Union, a group that in July came out against vaccine mandates, asserting "It is not the role of the federal government to mandate vaccinations for the employees we represent."

That postal union had endorsed Biden during the 2020 presidential campaign, the Washington Times reported.

The Postal Service operates outside the executive branch, so is not subject to presidential orders applying to government employees unless specifically named in the order, according to the Post.