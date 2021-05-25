WaPo's Josh Rogin reminds journos who blame others for dismissing lab-leak theory are 'bulls--- naval-gazing'

Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin knocked journalists who were previously dismissive of the theory that the coronavirus pandemic originated from a Wuhan lab leak in China amid recent developments.

After a bombshell report from the Wall Street Journal revealed that U.S. intelligence believes that at least three Wuhan scientists were hospitalized in November 2019 with COVID-like symptoms, much of the media has revisited the possibility that what they previously described as a "conspiracy theory" could actually be true.

Rogin, who was one of the very few journalists who previously reported on China's role in the pandemic and raised questions about the origins of the virus, had a reminder on Tuesday to the rest of the media to remarks he previously expressed earlier this month shaming those who were quick to reject the lab leak theory.

"If you are writing a piece defending yourself for being wrong for a year about the lab leak hypothesis by blaming everyone else except yourself for your own wrongness, you haven't learned a thing and you are just engaged in bulls--- navel-gazing that literally nobody cares about," Rogin began a Twitter thread. "I think a lot of science writers are racing to think ‘How can I position myself’ and ‘How can I seem reasonable while changing my position’ and'"Aren't I great for eventually being objective after failing for a year.' It's transparent and besides the point.

He continued, "What all these science journalists won't admit is they got took by their best scientist sources, who misled them, on purpose, to the detriment of science, journalism and our public health. The scientists who got it right were the ones who had no conflicts of interest."

Rogin added, "And then to say 'oh well I guess we'll never know' is an awful copout. If you are willing to admit the lab leak theory is plausible, you MUST call for a full investigation NOW, including our labs who have crucial information. In any sane world, that would already be underway."

Members of the media have already tried spinning their newfound realization of the lab leak hypothesis. New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman blamed former President Trump and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who both publically suggested that the virus originated in the Wuhan lab, for casting doubt within the media for withholding evidence to back their claims.

Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler similarly raised eyebrows for declaring that the theory is "suddenly credible."