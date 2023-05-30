Wall Street Journal bashes California for gas car ban, asks why Americans can't buy the cars 'they want'

The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board bashed California on Monday for its forthcoming ban on gas-powered cars, as the Biden administration continues its crackdown on such vehicles, including some Jeeps.

The WSJ argued that California and President Biden's regulations on gas cars are a heavy-handed attempt to force Americans to adopt electric vehicles. California last year mandated that electric vehicles make up 35% of automaker sales in 2026, gradually increasing until hitting 100% by 2035.

"California’s ban on new gas-powered cars doesn’t take effect until 2035, but its harmful effects are already appearing. Chrysler-parent Stellantis plans to reduce shipments of gas-powered cars to states that have adopted California’s emissions rules," the editorial board wrote.

The Wall Street Journal also pointed out that while Californians could go and buy gas-powered cars in another state, even that may not be an option for long.

"Americans could buy gas-powered cars in other states—until they disappear everywhere because of the Biden Administration’s de facto EV mandate," the outlet said.

"Subsidies tend to beget more subsidies," the editorial continued. "Wouldn’t it make more sense for the government to let Americans buy the cars and appliances they want?"

Biden has come under heavy fire for cracking down on gas cars and pushing electric vehicles.

Republicans in Congress have opposed Biden's attempts to regulate gas vehicles, with Rep. John Joyce, R-Pa., saying California's gas ban is only the beginning.

"California’s discriminatory waiver request would set a costly and dangerous precedent," Joyce said in a statement. "One state should not be able to set national policy and Americans should not be coerced into making purchases they cannot afford."

As a result, Joyce and other House Republicans introduced legislation in March that would restrict California's ability to ban traditional gas-powered cars as part of the state's electric vehicle push.

Daniel Turner, the executive director of Power The Future, said the regulations proved EVs are unable to compete with less expensive gas vehicles. "Biden’s newest power grab is the latest attempt to force a green agenda on an unwilling electorate in order to reward his eco-extremist supporters," he said.

Notably, Tesla founder Elon Musk has feuded with Biden for not mentioning his company, one of the most powerful electric vehicle manufacturers on the planet, though in recent months Biden has praised Musk.

"In building our EV charging network, we have to ensure that as many chargers work for as many drivers as possible," Biden tweeted on February 15. "To that end, @elonmusk will open a big part of @Tesla's network up to all drivers. That's a big deal, and it'll make a big difference."

