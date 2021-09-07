Liberal 'View' hosts rail against Texas abortion law: 'It's insane'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg accused Texas lawmakers of "punishing" women with a new law that bans abortions after six weeks, the point when a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

The Supreme Court rejected a challenge to the measure, allowing it to move forward last week.

"When you say that you can't get an abortion, whether you've been raped or you have had incest, anything, that's a punishment," Goldberg said of the Texas Heartbeat Act on Tuesday. "They are punishing all these young women who may not be laying around trying to get next to some man, who has been molested or raped."

The Oscar-winning actress argued that the measure was a "hard Christian thing" for her because it prevents Christian parents from making decisions for their children.

She later called the measure "insane."

Goldberg's fellow liberal co-host Joy Behar zeroed in on the law's provision that allows individuals to sue abortion clinics or those who help women get abortions, suggesting Texas was now akin to Nazi Germany.

"What kills me is the snitching that goes on," Behar said. "It's like who are we in Düsseldorf 1943 now?"

Co-host Sunny Hostin said she believed the procedure is "morally wrong," but said there was "incredible hypocrisy" coming from the Christian right, who she noted are supportive of personal freedoms to not be vaccinated or wear a mask, but not the choice to have an abortion. She predicted the law will "not stand" because it is unconstitutional.

Other media pundits have made the same argument, including MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance, who said the law "violates Supreme Court precedent."

Much of the liberal media have reacted emotionally to the Texas law, predicting disaster for women.

"The dark dystopian undertones of this just cannot be overstated," CNN's Alisyn Camerota commented last week.

"Who is gonna invade Texas to liberate women and girls," the Washington Post's Karen Attiah asked, in one of numerous references by liberal media members to Afghanistan.

Some, like ex-CBS anchor Dan Rather, compared the law's proponents to the Taliban.

"It’s worth noting that many of the same people attacking the Biden Administration for leaving women’s rights behind in Afghanistan are eager to control women’s bodies and choices in the United States," Rather tweeted.

On the other side of the debate, proponents of the bill have argued it will save countless lives.