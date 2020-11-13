'Modern Warriors' Veterans Day special shares inspiring stories from America's heroes

Six modern warriors join "Fox & Friends Weekend" host Pete Hegseth for target practice at a Texas shooting range on a special Veterans Day edition of Fox Nation's "Modern Warriors".

The show premieres ahead of the Nov. 24 release of Hegseth's new book, "Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes". The book features inspiring stories from 15 of America's greatest heroes—including highly decorated Navy SEALs, Army Rangers, Marines, Purple Heart recipients, combat pilots, and a Medal of Honor recipient.

Hegseth was joined for this special episode by retired Marine S.Sgt. Johnny "Joey" Jones, a Fox News contributor and former EOD [explosive ordnance disposal] tech who lost both legs in combat; and Capt. Chad Fleming, a decorated Army Ranger who reenlisted five times after becoming an amputee.

Joining them at the Fort Worth, Texas, range were retired Navy SEAL Morgan Luttrell, the twin brother of 'Lone Survivor' Marcus Luttrell.

During their friendly competition, the veterans were handily beaten on points thanks to the skills of the first Black U.S. sniper, Army Ranger Nick "The Reaper" Irving.

Hegseth said Irving, born in Germany to military parents and raised in Maryland, was once the "deadliest in his field."

The retired servicemen also jokingly singled out Jones as the group member with the worst score, to which Jones responded by joking that he couldn't get into the same shooting position as the rest.

"I cant take a knee," Jones said. "My knees have already been taken."

Irving later said that, while many people marvel at his efficacy at target practice and his sniper ability, he prefers a more subtle pastime:

"I like playing the guitar more than shooting."

