Veteran NBC News employee dies after testing positive for coronavirus

A 61-year-old NBC News employee died after Thursday after testing positive for the coronavirus, the company announced on Friday.

Larry Edgeworth, a longtime staffer, worked at NBC News' 30 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters in New York and regularly traveled the world alongside reporters. He was an audio technician at the company for 25 years, according to NBC.

Edgeworth’s wife, Crystal, told NBC that he suffered from other health issues in addition to coronavirus. He tested positive for coronavirus earlier in the week.

NBC News chairman Andy Lack broke the tragic news in an email to colleagues, according to the organization's website.

"Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were," Lack wrote. "We are doing everything we can to support his family during this very difficult time.”

Lack added that NBCUniversal executive vice president of field and production operations Stacy Brady called Edgeworth a “gentle giant who would give you the shirt off his back.”

Anchor Stephanie Ruhle broke the sad news to viewers on Friday morning.

“Many of us here were fortunate enough to work with him,” she said during an emotional segment.

"Larry was a gentle bear of a man, the heart and soul of our extended NBC family," NBC’s Andrea Mitchell said. "I was always cheered and reassured knowing he was on the team in the field. He always had my back whether here in the U.S. or in the most dangerous situations around the world."

NBC News, like many New York City companies, has been operating with a reduced staff amid the coronavirus pandemic in an attempt to limit exposure.

Edgeworth is survived by his wife and two sons.

