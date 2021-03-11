Ulta Beauty suspends 7-figure ad deal with Teen Vogue over new editor-in-chief's past racist tweets: report

Ulta Beauty has reportedly suspended its seven-figure advertising campaign in the pages of Teen Vogue because of a controversy surrounding the magazine’s new editor-in-chief, who is accused of writing racist tweets a decade ago.

New hire Alexi McCammond, 27, apologized this week for now-deleted anti-Asian tweets she posted as a teen, writing things like she didn't want to wake up with "swollen, asian eyes," The Daily Beast first reported.

"Diversity and inclusion are core values at Ulta Beauty—and always have been," an Ulta spokesperson said Wednesday, according to The Daily Beast. "Our current spend with Teen Vogue is paused as we work with Condé Nast to evaluate the situation and determine next steps regarding our partnership."

The potential for other advertisers to follow Ulta’s example prompted the issue to be brought up at a sales meeting this week at Condé Nast, which owns Teen Vogue, The Daily Beast reported.

The hiring of McCammond, formerly a political reporter for Axios, has caused an internal backlash at Teen Vogue, with more than 20 staffers writing a joint statement this week criticizing the decision to bring her on because of her "past racist and homophobic tweets."

McCammond apologized in a statement obtained by Fox News, saying she had written "offensive, idiotic tweets from when I was a teenager that perpetuated harmful and racist stereotypes about Asian Americans." She said she had previously apologized for the tweets but would again for the "pain this has caused."

"I am determined to use the lessons I’ve learned as a journalist to advocate for a more diverse and equitable world," she continued. "Those tweets aren’t who I am, but I understand that I have lost some of your trust, and will work doubly hard to earn it back."

The uproar comes amid a spike in anti-Asian crimes across the country.

A Condé Nast spokesperson issued a statement Monday defending McCammond's hiring: "Alexi McCammond was appointed editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue because of the values, inclusivity and depth she has displayed through her journalism. Throughout her career she has dedicated herself to being a champion for marginalized voices. Two years ago she took responsibility for her social media history and apologized."

Ulta and Condé Nast did not immediately respond to Fox News' late-night requests for comment.