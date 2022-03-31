Expand / Collapse search
Trey Yingst reflects on Ukraine war zone reporting: You watch lives 'completely fall apart'

Fox News correspondent gives firsthand account of Russian invasion on 'America's Newsroom'

By Bailee Hill | Fox News
Fox News' Trey Yingst details Putin's assault on Ukraine as war continues Video

Fox News' Trey Yingst details Putin's assault on Ukraine as war continues

The Fox News foreign correspondent joined 'America's Newsroom' to recount his firsthand view of the Ukrainian resistance.

Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst shared his firsthand account of the humanitarian horrors unfolding in Ukraine Thursday after returning to the U.S. from the front lines of the Russian invasion.

Yingst joined "America's Newsroom" to describe what he witnessed on the ground as millions of Ukrainians flee Vladimir Putin's incursion.

RUSSIAN FORCES SHELL RED CROSS WAREHOUSE IN MARIUPOL 

"We don't understand the decisions people have to make each and every day when they decide to flee their homes," Yingst told co-hosts Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer. "That decision is so difficult for people."

Yingst recounted an interview with one Ukrainian woman near Kyiv on the impact the war had on her life. 

An elderly lady is carried in a shopping cart after being evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. 

An elderly lady is carried in a shopping cart after being evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022.  (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

FUNERAL HELD FOR FOX NEWS CAMERAMAN PIERRE ZAKRZEWSKI IN IRELAND

"She looked at me, and she said, 'It's like your life is broken forever,' and there's no hope, and I think that really underscores what's happening to the Ukrainian population," he said. 

"Ukrainian forces are defending the sovereignty of their country, but you watch these people's lives completely fall apart."

Yingst also praised the work of veteran Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshinova, who were killed in an attack while working outside of Kyiv. 

Injured correspondent Benjamin Hall was rescued with the help of "Save Our Allies," a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the most vulnerable caught behind enemy lines. 

Journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshinova, who was serving as a consultant for Fox News on the ground during the course of the Russian invasion, was killed alongside Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire. Correspondent Benjamin Hall survived the attack. 

"Pierre Zakrzewski, one of the best photojournalists I've ever worked with, a man who did this for people to shine light in dark places," Yingst stated. 

"Our fixer, Sasha, also young, 24-years-old, wanted to show the world what was happening in her country," he continued. "And Benjamin Hall, I had a chance to talk with him yesterday, and he's in good spirits. He is strong and he's a remarkable journalist and I know we'll see him back on the air when he heals and gets better."

Hall is currently recovering at a hospital in Texas.

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital.