Ukraine takes back more cities, UN creates commission to study Russian war crimes: LIVE UPDATES

China is seeking closer ties with Russia, even as the U.S. and other NATO nations have called on China to apply more pressure to Moscow amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

China and Russia are "more determined" to tighten their relationship, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

"Both sides are more determined to develop bilateral ties, and are more confident in promoting cooperation in various fields," Wang said.

"China is willing to work with Russia to take China-Russian ties to a higher level in a new era under the guidance of the consensus reached by the heads of state," he added.

Both sides have also condemned what they called illegal counter- productive sanctions against Russia, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.