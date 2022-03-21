'Save Our Allies' rescues Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall from behind enemy lines in Ukraine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Save Our Allies" is the nonprofit organization that rescued Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall after he was severely injured in an attack in Ukraine, behind enemy lines.

Co-founder of the group, Sarah Verardo, joined "America's Newsroom" Monday to discuss the mission that ultimately led Hall to safety following the attack.

"We have people on our team that are willing to go into harm's way to protect those from evil," Verardo told co-host Dana Perino. "And especially when we got that call for help from Fox, we could not move quickly enough to mobilize a multinational effort to secure Ben's extraction from a very dangerous combat zone."

To extract Hall from the combat zone, the group worked with the Pentagon and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, along with the Polish and Ukrainian militaries. Verardo said the effort on the ground was led by a "special operations and intelligence veteran," as the team made sure Hall was stabilized and overseen by military medical personnel during the transport.

Verardo founded the organization alongside others back in August in an effort to rescue the most vulnerable caught behind enemy lines.

"It was because we knew that rescuing and protecting and preserving human life, even if our own government would not do it," Verardo said. "We felt this moral obligation to our wartime allies and that happened not only in Afghanistan and continues to, but now we're doing the work with save our allies in Ukraine."

Hall was wounded in the same attack outside Kyiv that took the lives of Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova. Hall is receiving care at in Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany.

Kuvshynova was just 24 years old and serving as a consultant, helping crews navigate Kyiv and the surrounding area while gathering information and speaking to sources.

Zakrzewski, a Fox News legend who covered nearly every international story during a storied tenure, was only 55 years old. Last year, he played a key role in getting Afghan freelance associates and their families out of the country after the U.S. withdrawal. In December, Zakrzewski was awarded the "Unsung Hero" award during the FOX News Media Spotlight Awards.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.