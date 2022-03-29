Funeral held for Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski in Ireland

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A funeral service was held on Tuesday for veteran Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, who was killed while reporting on the ground in war-torn Ukraine.

FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott told staff that a small group from the company would be attending the service held at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour in Dublin suburb of Foxrock.

Over 100 of Pierre's colleagues and loved ones from around the world wrote messages in an online condolence book.

Pierre was killed when his vehicle was struck by incoming fire in Horenka, outside Kyiv.

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share the news this morning regarding our beloved cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski," Scott told staff in a memo.

"Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for FOX News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us," she added. "His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched. Based in London, Pierre had been working in Ukraine since February."

"His talents were vast and there wasn’t a role that he didn’t jump in to help with in the field — from photographer to engineer to editor to producer — and he did it all under immense pressure with tremendous skill," Scott continued. "He was profoundly committed to telling the story and his bravery, professionalism and work ethic were renowned among journalists at every media outlet. He was wildly popular – everyone in the media industry who has covered a foreign story knew and respected Pierre."

Last year, Zakrzewski played a key role in getting Afghan freelance associates and their families out of the country after the U.S. withdrawal, Scott said. In December at Fox News' annual employee Spotlight Awards, he was given the "Unsung Hero" award "in recognition of his invaluable work."

"We extend our deepest condolences to Pierre’s wife Michelle and family," Scott wrote to Fox News Media staff. "Please keep them all in your prayers. And please continue to pray for Benjamin Hall."

Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshinova, who was serving as a consultant for Fox News on the ground during the course of the Russian invasion, was also killed in the attack and Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall was injured as well. Hall was rescued and was hospitalized in Germany before being transferred to a hospital in Texas.