Twitter's 'Thursday Night Massacre' of journalist bans mocked on social media: 'Comedic gold'

Media’s use of the term "Thursday Night Massacre" to describe the banning of multiple journalists’ Twitter accounts was heavily mocked over the weekend after a Wikipedia article on the topic was discovered.

On Saturday, the Wikipedia page dedicated to the term "Thursday Night Massacre" went viral as what many viewed as a biased perspective of the event.

"The ‘Thursday Night Massacre’ is a term that refers to the December 15, 2022, account suspension of several high-profile journalists from the Twitter platform. At least nine journalists who covered the social media company and its owner, Elon Musk, were all suspended without warning. This included "reporters" Keith Olbermann, Steven L. Herman, and Donie O'Sullivan, and journalists from The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, and The Intercept. The suspensions were initially described as permanent, but later clarified to last for seven days," the page read.

The extreme name for the event as well as the Wikipedia page were ridiculed by Twitter users who referred to it as "unintentional comedic gold."

"Wait who is calling it the ‘Thursday Night Massacre?’ This has to be a prank," The Lafayette Co. president Ellen Carmichael tweeted.

YouTube host Steven Steele commented, "’Thursday Night Massacre’ is a new entry on Wikipedia. The level of disingenuous hyperbole that these people operate in, is unintentional comedic gold."

"LMFAOOOOOOOO the media are calling being suspended for 48 hours the ‘Thursday night massacre.’ Have you ever witnessed a more self-important industry in your life?" conservative commentator Jason Howerton joked.

"Never forget the Thursday Night Massacre," former Senate candidate Eric Brakey tweeted.

Former congressional candidate Michele Weslander-Quaid wrote, "Wikipedia referred to it as The Thursday Night Massacre. It was the day the leftist media found out the rules also apply to them."

Conservative personality Noam Blum wrote, "There is a 3,000 word Wikipedia page titled ‘Thursday Night Massacre’ because a bunch of people got suspended from Twitter for 18 hours."

Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded twice to the Wikipedia article about the day.

First, he responded, "A two day suspension of maybe 7 accounts for doxxing got an actual Wikipedia page!? Wikipedia is controlled by the MSM journalists. Can’t trust that site anymore."

In another tweet, he wrote, "Wikipedia is overly controlled by mainstream media," tagging Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales.

Liberal media pundits have criticized Musk’s decision to suspend some journalists on Twitter after Musk claimed they reported on the location of his private jet. Although the ban was previously set to expire within one week, Musk reinstated most of the Twitter accounts after conducting a poll on his account.