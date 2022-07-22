Twitter blasts Women's March for claiming 'abortion is safer than giving birth': 'Demon possessed'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Conservatives tore into the Women’s March Twitter account on Thursday evening after the progressive activist group posted a tweet about abortion that many critics saw as callous and tone-deaf.

Adding to the outrage from abortion activists prompted by the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade last month, The Women’s March tweeted, "Abortion is safer than giving birth. Just saying."

The Women’s March, as pro-life activist Lila Rose described the group in a Fox News opinion piece, "specifically advocates the idea that legalized, unrestricted abortion is necessary to achieve ‘collective liberation’ for women."

According to the Washington Post, the group organized one of, if not, the biggest political rallies in U.S. history in 2017 in opposition to the election of pro-life President Donald Trump.

The tweet caused an intense reaction from critics on the platform who expressed shock and horror that a women’s rights organization would claim abortion is a safer practice than childbirth, or that choosing to kill a baby over allowing it to live is a no-brainer.

Disgruntled tweeters ratioed the account’s post. In other words, they gave it more angry responses than "likes," a common indicator of a post being wildly unpopular.

Among the angry, dissenting comments was one from conservative influencer Anna Khait, who tweeted, "Safe? It literally kills a baby… You people are demon possessed."

Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, communications special adviser Steve Guest reminded the Women’s March of the elephant in the room, the death of the child in the procedure. "Abortion results with death. Birth results with life. Just saying," he pointed out.

The Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing tweeted sarcastically, "Winning hearts and minds!"

Conservative speaker Ian Haworth debunked the claim, stating, "Risk of death for baby: Birth: 0.54%. Abortion: 100%."

The Blaze’s account commented, "This is QUITE a claim."

Conservative radio host Dana Loesch reminded the Women’s March of abortion’s 100% death rate. "There’s always a death with abortion," Loesch declared.

Townhall.com web editor Rebecca Downs blasted the accuracy of the tweet, writing, "No, it’s not. Studies claiming as much have been debunked. I do love the amount of replies sh*tting on this though and the quoted RTs."

"A procedure that is only successful if an innocent human dies is not safe," wrote Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon.

New York Post writer Jon Levine tweeted, "Not a doctor but I imagine this isn’t true for the fetus."

Conservative pundit Candace Owens made her point by simply asking, "For who?"

Former Republican congressional candidate David Giglio commented, "This is your brain on drugs."

Even YouTube influencer and self-proclaimed pro-choice libertarian Leeor Alexandra blasted the Women’s March "wild" messaging, tweeting, "I’m pro-choice bc libertarian/moderate but mass messaging like this is wild - to what end?"

The Daily Wire’s Virginia Kruta responded, tweeting, "Nearly 1 million babies didn't survive it in 2020 alone, but do go on."