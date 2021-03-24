Tucker says Michigan AG admits guest arrested for appearing on show: 'It sounds like dictatorship'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson closed out his show "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Wednesday, blasting Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel for arresting an immigrant restaurant owner, Marlena Pavlos-Hackney for coming on his show.

TUCKER: Dana Nessel is out of control. She is an ideologue, she cares only about partisan advantage. She should be impeached by the Michigan legislature for her many abuses of power. She’s that corrupt. But she’s also a bit of a dim bulb. Not a super genius. That’s why, when she was asked why she put Marlena Pavlos-Hackney in jail, Nessel actually admitted the real reason. She didn’t make up some fake legal principle.

She said straightforwardly that Marlena Pavlos-Hackney had dared to come on this show at 8:00 PM and complain about her. That’s no longer allowed. To compound the offense, Pavlos-Hackney tried to raise money for her own legal defense. That, too, is now a crime in Dana Nessel’s Michigan.

Sound like America to you? No it doesn’t. It sounds like dictatorship. Dana Nessel is a threat to the rule of law, the law that she charged with enforcing and she should be removed immediately.

