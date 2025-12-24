Trump lashes out at Stephen Colbert, urges CBS to 'put him to sleep'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump went off on late-night host Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night, calling him a "dead man walking" and urging CBS to "put him to sleep."

In a midnight Truth Social post by the president, he dragged the "Late Show" host as a "pathetic trainwreck" who is "running on hatred and fumes."

"Stephen Colbert is a pathetic trainwreck, with no talent or anything else necessary for show business success. Now, after being terminated by CBS, but left out to dry, he has actually gotten worse, along with his nonexistent ratings," Trump wrote. "Stephen is running on hatred and fumes ~ A dead man walking! CBS should, ‘put him to sleep,’ NOW, it is the humanitarian thing to do!"

2025 LOOKBACK: CBS PULLS PLUG ON STEPHEN COLBERT'S LIBERAL LATE-NIGHT SHOW, SHOCKING MEDIA INDUSTRY

CBS did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Shortly after his direct message to Colbert and CBS, Trump followed up with a broader warning to late-night shows that "are almost 100% Negative to President Donald J. Trump, MAGA, and the Republican Party."

"If Network NEWSCASTS, and their Late Night Shows, are almost 100% Negative to President Donald J. Trump, MAGA, and the Republican Party, shouldn’t their very valuable Broadcast Licenses be terminated? I say, YES!" he wrote on Truth Social Wednesday.

JIMMY KIMMEL CHOKES UP AS HE THANKS VIEWERS FOR SUPPORT AFTER 'HARD YEAR'

CBS announced in July that it would cancel "The Late Show" and Colbert’s final episode would air in May 2026. The network said the move was purely a financial decision.

After hearing the news about Colbert's show being canceled, Trump took to Truth Social to celebrate and warn late-night host Jimmy Kimmel that he was "next."

"I absolutely love that Colbert’ got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!"" Trump wrote in July.

Colbert is a harsh Trump critic and devotes his monologues almost nightly to lampooning him and his supporters. He frequently has liberal and Democratic Party guests on the program for friendly interviews.

COLBERT SAYS PARAMOUNT'S $108 BILLION BID FOR WARNER BROS IS PROOF THEY COULD SAVE HIS SHOW IF THEY WANTED TO

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.